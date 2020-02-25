Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market 2019: Research and Precise Outlook – Alcoa, Chalco, Yinhai Aluminum, Yunnan Aluminum, China Hongqiao

Latest Industry Research Report On “Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Research Report 2019” in-depth analysis of the market state and also the competitive landscape globally.

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies.

Aluminum is the main element of aluminum-magnesium alloy, and then added a small amount of magnesium or other metal materials to strengthen its hardness. The alloys of this system (Mg < 10%) refer to the group of non-thermally hardened. The hardening is achieved by means of cold plastical deformation. The properties of these alloys are achieved by Mg content increase in the supersaturated solid solution. Main representatives of this series of alloys are: 5052, 5182, 5754, 5083.

First, Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys have the best performance in terms of speeds, surface finish and mechanical properties. It is widely used in Automobile Industry, Electronics Industry, Rail Transit, Machinery and Equipment and others. Automobile Industry is its largest downstream market, which shares 47.80% of the consumption in 2016.

Second, the sale of Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys is distributed evenly in China, North America, Europe, Middle East, South America. Asia-Pacific is the largest production of Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Asia-Pacific market took up about 50.08% the global market in 2016, followed by Europe with the share of 19.95%, North America is closely followed with the share about 17.67%.

Third, the global production of Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys increased from 2448.6 K MT in 2012 to 2853.7 K MT in 2016 at an average annual growth rate of more than 3.9%. In the world wide, the top five manufacturers of Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys are Alcoa, Chalco, Yinhai Aluminum, Yunnan Aluminum, China Hongqiao. And the production of Alcoa occupied about 11.48% in 2016.

Fourth, the masterbatches industry is highly competitive due to low entry barriers as the industry is less capital intensive and there is no major technology involved. Given the competitive landscape of the industry, the bargaining power of players with clients is low thereby resulting in vulnerability to fluctuation in raw material prices.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

ASK FOR A FREE SAMPLE OF THE REPORT AT:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02121090004/global-aluminum-magnesium-alloys-market-research-report-2019/inquiry?Source=Honestversion&Mode=08

Below is the Short Brief of the Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Report:

Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Top Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Alcoa, Chalco, Yinhai Aluminum, Yunnan Aluminum, China Hongqiao, Rusal, Rio Tinto, Nanshan Light Alloy, Ahresty, Wanji, Handtmann, Kumz, MCI,

– Request free sample to get a complete list of companies.

Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Segmented by Types:

Rod

Plate

Others

Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market segmented by Applications:

Automobile Industry

Electronics Industry

Rail Transit

Machinery and Equipment

Others Top of Form

SPECIAL OFFER: Avail Instant Discount Now @:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02121090004/global-aluminum-magnesium-alloys-market-research-report-2019/discount?Source=Honestversion&Mode=08

Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market segmented by Regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

In this study, the years considered for market sizing of Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys are as follows:

Historical Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2019 to 2025

BROWSE FULL REPORT @:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02121090004/global-aluminum-magnesium-alloys-market-research-report-2019?Source=Honestversion&Mode=08

Our report offers:

– Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments.

– Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market share analysis of the top industry players.

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants.

– Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market forecasts for a minimum of 3-5 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets.

– Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations).

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations.

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends.

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments.

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

We also offer customization on reports based on specific client requirement.

– Free country level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data points.

About Us: –

MarketInsightsReports is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. MarketInsightsReports offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Reach us : Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales)

Emails : [email protected] / [email protected]tsreports.com

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 / +91-750-707-8687