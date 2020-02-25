Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus Market 2019: Precise Outlook – Guangzhou Boshi, Guangzhou Shijia, Shenzhen ElmmediCare, Guangzhou Shizheng, Zhongke Hengtong

Latest Industry Research Report On “Global Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus Market Research Report 2019” in-depth analysis of the market state and also the competitive landscape globally.

Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus is a device used for the treatment of Amblyopia, also called lazy eye. Amblyopia is decreased vision in one or both eyes due to abnormal development of vision in infancy or childhood. In amblyopia, there may not be an obvious problem of the eye. Vision loss occurs because nerve pathways between the brain and the eye aren’t properly stimulated. The brain learns to see only blurry images with the amblyopic eye even when glasses are used. As a result, the brain favors one eye, usually due to poor vision in the other eye.

The global average sales price of Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus is in the decreasing trend, from 518 USD/Unit in 2012 to 473 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, sales prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus is widely used in Homecare, hospital and Ophthalmologic Center. The most proportion of Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus is hospital, and the sales in 2016 are about 98 K Unit. The trend of hospital application is decreasing.

China is the largest consumption market of Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus, as doctors in Europe and USA prefer the practice treatment, patching, pharmacologic blurring, etc. China account for 92% market share in 2016, and the other account for 8%.

Guangzhou Boshi, Guangzhou Shijia, Xi’an Huaya, Shenzhen ElmmediCare, Guangzhou Shizheng, Xi’an Aile, Zhongke Hengtong, Beijing Tongming,

Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus Market Segmented by Types:

Color/Icon Apparatus

Comprehensive Apparatus

Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus Market segmented by Applications:

Homecare

Hospital

Ophthalmologic Center Top of Form

Global Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus Market segmented by Regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

In this study, the years considered for market sizing of Amblyopia Therapeutic Apparatus are as follows:

Historical Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2019 to 2025

