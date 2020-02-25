Anatomic Pathology Testing market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2017 – 2025

Global Anatomic Pathology Testing Market: Snapshot

Anatomic pathology, or anatomical pathology, entails biochemical, microscopic, and molecular examination of tissues and organs to uncover abnormalities in them. This helps to diagnose diseases and manage treatment. Although most commonly used to detect and manage different kinds of cancer and tumors, it is also useful in evaluating other health conditions such as kidney and liver diseases, infections, and autoimmune diseases.

The two different types of anatomic pathology testing products are instruments and consumables. Instruments include slides, microscope, centrifuges, and cassette printers, while consumables include reagents, kits, and antibodies. The two different services in the anatomic pathology testing market are cytopathology and histopathology. Anatomic pathology testing finds application in hospitals, clinical diagnostic laboratories, and physician office laboratories.

From a geographical standpoint, North America is a key region in the anatomic pathology testing market because of the growing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases. Europe is another key region and is propelled by the large pool of elderly population that is highly susceptible to chronic diseases and surging popularity of personalized medicine and digital laboratory.

Asia Pacific is a lucrative market owing to the rising investment by governments and academic institutions in diagnostic research and increasing awareness about anatomic pathology tests. In addition, globalization, improving economies, and changing lifestyle is also stoking growth in the market in the region.

Some of the prominent participants in the global anatomic pathology testing market are Neogenomics Laboratories, Inc., Abbott Diagnostic International Ltd., Danaher, Agilent Technologies, Bio SB, Roche Diagnostics, and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

