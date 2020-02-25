Aramid Fibre Market 2021: Top Key Players Teijin Limited, Hyosung Corporation

The utilization of aramid fibre is gaining significant traction in field of fibre for composites and high-performance technical textiles used across various industries such as aerospace and automobile. An aramid fibre is man-made organic fibre produced by spinning a solid fibre from a liquid chemical blend. When compared to the other synthetic fibre aramids have 5-10% higher mechanical properties such as tensile modulus and strength. These properties are replacing metal wires and inorganic fibre for high performance application like ropes for offshore oil rigs and bullet proof vests. Various type of aramid are available in global market place which can be grouped into para-aramid, meta-aramid and other tailor-made solutions to meet the nice demand of end-users from various industry. Para-aramid lack in fatigue strength and have poor compression strength but possess high tensile strength, low breakage elongation and good resistance to chemicals which makes it suitable for strong composite structural parts. On the other hand, meta-aramid possess good thermal resistance properties which can be used for various applications such as gaskets and jet engine enclosures.

The global aramid fibre market is increasing rapidly due to its increasing usage across various industries such as automobile and apparels. Some of the major factor identified are increasing demand for aramid fibres for optical fibre reinforcement and security & protection application. Also, macroeconomic factors such as growing GDP, rising income level are fuelling the growth of the global aramid fibre market. However high cost of material and competition from substitute product can pose a major challenge towards the growth of the global aramid fibre market to some extent.

Global aramid fibre market is segmented on the basis of geography, product type and by end-use application. Product type segment of the global aramid fibre market includes;

Para-aramid

Meta-aramid

Others (Nylon, Vectran, etc.)

On the other hand end-use application segment is further segmented into following categories;

Security and Protection

Optical Fibres

Tire Reinforcement

Electrical Insulation

Rubber Reinforcement

Ropes & Cables

Composites

Other Applications

The global aramid fibre market is expected to grow at significant rate over the forecast period from 2015 to 2025. Emerging economies such as India and China are forecast to surge the demand for aramid fibre market due to increasing manufacturing of various products such as automotive components and sports wears. Among the product type segment, para-aramid segment dominated the global aramid fibre market in 2014, and is projected to expand at highest CAGR over the forecast period. Growing communication infrastructure is anticipated to fuel the optical fibres end-use segment at higher rate when compare to other remaining end-use application.

The global aramid fibre market is geographically segmented into seven key regions which are, North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East & Africa. As of 2014, Asia Pacific dominated the global aramid fibre market followed by North America and Europe. On the other hand BRIC countries are expected to grow at higher CAGR when compared to other countries in their respective regions.

Some of the key players identified in global aramid fibre market are E.I Dupont de Nemours, Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd., Teijin Limited, Hyosung Corporation, Kolon Industries (Republic of Korea), and Toray Chemical Korea Inc.