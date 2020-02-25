Automotive Electronics Market 2019-2026: Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and More

The new research from Global QYResearch on Automotive Electronics Market Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

Automotive electronics comprises of electrically operated systems deployed in vehicles. Electronic fuel injection, airbag, advanced driver assistance and infotainment are some of the areas where automotive electronic systems is primarily used in order to increase the overall efficiency of the combined system. The global Automotive Electronics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Electronics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Electronics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

OMRON Corporation

Robert Bosch

Infineon

HGM Automotive Electronics

Hitachi

Delta Electronics

Atotech Deutschland

ZF TRW Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Body Electronics

Entertainment

Powertrain

Safety Systems Segment by Application

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

Table of Contents

Executive Summary



1 Automotive Electronics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Electronics

1.2 Automotive Electronics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Electronics Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

1.2.3 Body Electronics

1.2.4 Entertainment

1.2.5 Powertrain

1.2.6 Safety Systems

1.3 Automotive Electronics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Electronics Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial Vehicles

1.3.3 Passenger Vehicles

1.3 Global Automotive Electronics Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Automotive Electronics Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Automotive Electronics Market Size

1.4.1 Global Automotive Electronics Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Electronics Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Automotive Electronics Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Electronics Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Automotive Electronics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Automotive Electronics Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Automotive Electronics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Automotive Electronics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Electronics Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Automotive Electronics Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Automotive Electronics Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Automotive Electronics Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Automotive Electronics Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Automotive Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Automotive Electronics Production

3.4.1 North America Automotive Electronics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Automotive Electronics Production

3.5.1 Europe Automotive Electronics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Automotive Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Automotive Electronics Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Automotive Electronics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Automotive Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Automotive Electronics Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Automotive Electronics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Automotive Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Automotive Electronics Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Electronics Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Automotive Electronics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Automotive Electronics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Automotive Electronics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Automotive Electronics Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Automotive Electronics Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Electronics Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Automotive Electronics Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Automotive Electronics Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Automotive Electronics Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Automotive Electronics Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Automotive Electronics Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Automotive Electronics Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Electronics Business

7.1 OMRON Corporation

7.1.1 OMRON Corporation Automotive Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Automotive Electronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 OMRON Corporation Automotive Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Robert Bosch

7.2.1 Robert Bosch Automotive Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Automotive Electronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Robert Bosch Automotive Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Infineon

7.3.1 Infineon Automotive Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Automotive Electronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Infineon Automotive Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 HGM Automotive Electronics

7.4.1 HGM Automotive Electronics Automotive Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Automotive Electronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 HGM Automotive Electronics Automotive Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Hitachi

7.5.1 Hitachi Automotive Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Automotive Electronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Hitachi Automotive Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Delta Electronics

7.6.1 Delta Electronics Automotive Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Automotive Electronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Delta Electronics Automotive Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Atotech Deutschland

7.7.1 Atotech Deutschland Automotive Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Automotive Electronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Atotech Deutschland Automotive Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 ZF TRW

7.8.1 ZF TRW Automotive Electronics Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Automotive Electronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 ZF TRW Automotive Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Automotive Electronics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automotive Electronics Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Electronics

8.4 Automotive Electronics Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Automotive Electronics Distributors List

9.3 Automotive Electronics Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Automotive Electronics Market Forecast

11.1 Global Automotive Electronics Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Automotive Electronics Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Automotive Electronics Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Automotive Electronics Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Automotive Electronics Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Automotive Electronics Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Automotive Electronics Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Automotive Electronics Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Automotive Electronics Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Automotive Electronics Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Automotive Electronics Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Automotive Electronics Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Automotive Electronics Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Automotive Electronics Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Automotive Electronics Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Automotive Electronics Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

