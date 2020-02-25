Automotive Fuel Tank Pressure Sensor Market – Automotive industry is likely to witness an increase in demand for automotive fuel tank pressure sensors due to the technological advancements

An automotive fuel tank pressure sensor is a pressure measuring device that is located in an automotive fuel tank. It measures and monitors the vapor inside the fuel tank. It is a part of the fuel pump assembly and is mounted either on top of the fuel tank or inside the fuel tank. An automotive fuel tank pressure sensor senses the internal pressure of the rail to measure the quantity of fuel remains in the fuel rail.

Implementation of stringent norms on the automotive industry regarding carbon emissions by global regulatory bodies is a major factor that is estimated to drive the automotive fuel tank pressure sensor market during the forecast period. The automotive fuel tank pressure sensor monitors and alerts the vehicle owner of fuel leaks and evaporative control (EVAP) system leaks, thereby making the vehicle more efficient and economical. The automotive industry is likely to witness an increase in demand for automotive fuel tank pressure sensors due to the technological advancements in the industry. An automotive fuel tank pressure sensor measures the positive and negative pressure of the fuel tank. It also helps vehicle owners to stay in compliance with federal and state regulations regarding emissions from fuel systems. A faulty sensor is likely to result in engine stalls and engine noise. This is expected to hamper the automotive fuel tank pressure sensor market.

Request A Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=38117

The automotive fuel tank pressure sensor can segmented based on location, vehicle type, pressure range, and region.

Based on location, the automotive fuel tank pressure sensor market can be divided into inside type and on top type. Automotive fuel tank pressure sensors mounted inside the fuel tanks are estimated to account for a large share of the market, as compared to automotive fuel tank pressure sensors mounted on top of the fuel tanks, as they provide better and accurate validation.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive fuel tank pressure sensor market can be classified into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment can be further sub-segmented into hatchbacks, sedans, multi-purpose vehicles, and sport utility vehicles. The commercial vehicles segment can be further split into lightweight commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles.

Based on pressure range, the automotive fuel tank pressure sensor market can be segregated into low pressure range, mid pressure range, and high pressure range. Low pressure ranges from -6.67kpa to 6.67kpa, mid pressure ranges from 12.5kpa to 115kpa, and high pressure ranges from 15kpa to 350kpa.

Request For Custom Research @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=38117

In terms of geography, the automotive fuel tank pressure sensor market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global automotive fuel tank pressure sensor market due to the high adoption rate of automotive fuel tank pressure sensors and the booming automotive sector, leading to the production of more number of vehicles installed with automotive fuel tank pressure sensors, especially in China, Japan, India, and South Korea. North America is also expected to witness an increase in demand for automotive fuel tank pressure sensors in the automotive industry during the forecast period due to stringent norms enacted by state regulation bodies regarding emissions. The automotive fuel tank pressure sensor market in Europe, especially in France, the U.K., Germany, and Italy, is anticipated to expand during the forecast period due to rapid technological developments in the automotive industry in the region.

Key players operating in the global automotive fuel tank pressure sensor market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Siemens AG, NXP Semiconductors, and Honeywell International Inc.