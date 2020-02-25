Automotive Throttle-by-wire System Market – Global Industry Shares, Market Strategies and Key Players 2019-2025

The latest report on “Automotive Throttle-by-wire System Market (Sensor Type – Throttle Pedal Sensor, and Throttle Position Sensor; Component – Electronic Control Unit, Engine Control Module, and Actuator; Vehicle Type – Passenger Vehicle, and Commercial Vehicle): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global automotive throttle-by-wire system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The automotive throttle-by-wire system is a system that replaces the mechanical cable connecting the gas pedal and throttle valve with the electronic system. The sensor is attached to a gas pedal that helps to know how far it has been pressed and information is sent down a wire to the car’s computer. This computer analyses the information and commands a motor to open the butterfly in the throttle body. This system is called drive-by-wire. In motorcycles, it is called ride-by-wire. The throttle-by-wire technology is being used in numerous vehicles of different products.

Increasing demand for luxury vehicles is the factor driving the automotive throttle-by-wire system market. The low maintenance cost and ease of use are the factors boosting the automotive throttle-by-wire system market. Decreased tail-pipe emission limits leading to vehicle light-weighting trend is the factor propelling the automotive throttle-by-wire system market. This technology made possible to use several safety features such as electronic stability control, lane assistance, blind-spot detection, and adaptive cruise control. This factor impelling the automotive throttle-by-wire system market. Audi, Continental, Ford, Delphi, and Bosch have already started concentrating on the commercialization of the concept of autonomous vehicles. Several non-automobile companies such as Google and Apple have started investing in automobile vehicle projects and leveraging their communications expertise. These factors enhancing the automotive throttle-by-wire system market.

However, the limited adoption of drive-by-wire systems remains one of the major restraints to the automotive throttle-by-wire system market. Moreover, the development of autonomous vehicle technologies offers favorable opportunities in the automotive throttle-by-wire system market. The legal and regulatory framework issue is a major challenge in the automotive throttle-by-wire system market.

Asia Pacific is the Dominating Region in the Automotive Throttle-by-wire System Market

Geographically, Asia Pacific is the dominating region in the automotive throttle-by-wire system market. Increasing consumer purchasing power and the need for the higher fuel efficiency of the vehicle are the factors driving the automotive throttle-by-wire system market in the Asia Pacific. However, increasing the planning of the standardize emission norms is the factor propelling the automotive throttle-by-wire system market in the Asia Pacific. North America holds the second largest market share because it is the largest market for passenger and premium cars. Europe is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period.

Segment Covered

The report on the global automotive throttle-by-wire system market covers segments such as sensor type, component, and vehicle type. On the basis of sensor type, the sub-markets include throttle pedal sensor and throttle position sensor. On the basis of components, the sub-markets include an electronic control unit, engine control modules, and actuators. On the basis of vehicle type, the sub-markets include passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as AB SKF, Delphi Technologies PLC, Hitachi, Ltd., Magneti Marelli S.p.A., DENSO Corporation, Continental AG, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Sumitomo Corporation, The Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Johnson Controls International PLC, and Other Companies.

