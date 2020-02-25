Blackout Curtains Market – Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments & Business Strategies

Blackout curtains are opaque fabrics used to make a room as dark as possible. These are commonly used in hotel rooms as curtain linings or drapery fabrics. Blackout curtains often reduce energy costs by preventing sunlight and UV rays from entering the room. In addition, these curtains protect furniture and floor from sun damage and fading, making these high-cost products more durable. Blackout curtains are made of tightly woven, layered fabric such as velvet, suede, or felt. The key feature of blackout curtains is that it helps to keep light away from streaming into the home where it is not wanted. Blackout curtains are often used in rooms that get high sunlight and in areas which do not require sunlight, such as media rooms.

Blackout curtains contain coated lining specially designed to block sunlight from entering the room. These curtains helps to keep a room dark during sunny or bright outdoor conditions. The coated lining makes these curtains heavier than the traditional curtains and hang without wrinkles. It also prevents the curtains from discoloring or fading from exposure to sunlight over a period of time. While the coating on the curtains will keep the light out of the room regardless of how it is positioned, it also helps to reduce sun exposure and help prevent fabrics from damage. While some blackout liners are attached directly to the curtain, others are of a separate structure in which one side of the curtain looks like vinyl and the other like fabric. The fabric-side often faces the window to help protect the coated side.

Blackout curtains are used in children’s bedrooms, especially for those children who sleep before sunset or in daytime. Also, it is ideal for night-shift workers who sleep during the day. Blackout curtains used at homes help saving on energy costs. These curtains can decrease expenditure on heating and air conditioning owing to their ability to reduce the amount of heat lost during winter and reflect heat during summer. Further, blackout curtains act as a thermal barrier to homes; during winters, they keep rooms warm and cozy.

Get Brochure For More Industry [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=59085

Moreover, blackout curtains are available in a number of colors to match different decor. Blackout fabric has typically been of a dark color; however, they are now available in different colors and can be used to create a contrasting look in homes. These are, however, highly expensive which is restraining the growth of the blackout curtains market at the global level.

The global blackout curtains market can be segmented based on cover type, application, and geography. In terms of cover type, the blackout curtains market can be classified into horizontal pull type, lift type, and others. Based on application, the blackout curtains market can be divided into household, commercial, transportation, and others. In terms of geography, the global blackout curtains market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The global blackout curtains market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of numerous local and regional players. Key players in the blackout curtains market are focused on innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency. The blackout curtains market is set to be explored by new entrants owing to continuous developments in the construction industry, along with growing consumer preferences. Key players operating in the global blackout curtains market include MOLIK, Ellery Homestyles, Major, Elite, Collochome, Wonder, JINCHAN, Gorgeous Homes, HunterDouglas, and Best Home Fashion.