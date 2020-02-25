Calcium Oxalate Market Survey 2019: Analysis and Outlook – Hummel Croton, Hefei Asialon Chemical, Guangdong Joy Chemical, Shanghai Dafeng Chemical

Latest Industry Research Report On “Global Calcium Oxalate Market Research Report 2019” in-depth analysis of the market state and also the competitive landscape globally.

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Calcium Oxalate including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies.

Calcium oxalate (in archaic terminology, oxalate of lime) is a calcium salt of oxalic acid with the chemical formula CaC2O4. It is a chemical compound that forms envelope-shaped crystals, known in plants as raphides. A major constituent of human kidney stones, calcium oxalate is also found in beerstone, a scale that forms on containers used in breweries. The calcium oxalate in our report refers to industrial grade calcium oxalate.

The global Calcium Oxalate industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China and USA, such as Hummel Croton, Hefei Asialon Chemical, Guangdong Joy Chemical and Shanghai Dafeng Chemical. At present, Hefei Asialon Chemical is the world leader, holding 32.59% production market share in 2016.

The global consumption of Calcium Oxalate increases from 246.75 MT in 2012 to 296.15 MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 4.67%. In 2016, the global Calcium Oxalate consumption market is led by China and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 53.82% of global consumption of Calcium Oxalate.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Calcium Oxalate consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Calcium Oxalate is estimated to be 409.81 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Calcium Oxalate Market Segmented by Types:

Purity 98-99%

Purity >99%

Calcium Oxalate Market segmented by Applications:

Ceramic Glazes

Preparation of Oxalates

Others Top of Form

Global Calcium Oxalate Market segmented by Regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

In this study, the years considered for market sizing of Calcium Oxalate are as follows:

Historical Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2019 to 2025

