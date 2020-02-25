Cashmere Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption and Forecast to 2025

Cashmere is grown in the goat epidermis, covered in the root of the goat coarse hair, grow out in winter, to resist the cold, fall off when the spring coming, adapt to the climate naturally, belong to rare special animal fiber.

Cashmere industry has growth in Europe market. Currently, Europe market mainly imports pure cashmere from China and Mongolia. The main market players are Gobi, GOYO, Cashmere Holding, Erdos Group, Kingdeer, Viction Cashmere and Dongrong Group, etc. The Europe sales of Pure Cashmere will increase to 2309.95 MT in 2017 from 2349.13 MT in 2012.

As for consumption, Italy and UK are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 97.25% of the Europe consumption volume in total.

This report focuses on Cashmere volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cashmere market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Gobi

GOYO

Cashmere Holding

Sor Cashmere

Erdos Group

Kingdeer

Viction Cashmere

Dongrong Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Tianshan Wool

Market Segment by Product Type

White Cashmere

Cyan Cashmere

Purple Cashmere

Others

Segment by Application

Cashmere Clothing

Cashmere Accessory

Cashmere Home Textiles

