Cocoa & Chocolate Market Survey 2019: Rising Demand Analysis and Growth Outlook – Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Mars, Hershey, Kerry Group

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Cocoa & Chocolate including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies.

Cocoa & chocolate are used to provide taste, flavor, and texture to food, in addition to nutritional and functional benefits. Cocoa butter, cocoa liquor, and cocoa powder are some of the major ingredients used to manufacture chocolates. The favorable characteristics of cocoa butter (melting point and contraction) provide a melt-in-the mouth sensation and easy removal of chocolates from the molds. The chocolate also masks the unpleasant taste of tablets and encourages its usage for medicinal purposes.

Cocoa & Chocolate industry is highly mature. Currently, there are many producing companies in the Cocoa & Chocolate industry. The main players are Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Nestle SA, Mars and Hershey. The market can be broadly categorized as open market and captive market. Barry Callebaut is the market leader in open market while for captive market the market is dominated by Nestle SA, Mars and Hershey.

In consumption market, the global consumption value of Cocoa & Chocolate increases with the 5.7% average growth rate from 2012-2017. North America is the mainly consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. North America occupied 34.21%% of the global consumption volume in total in 2016.

Global Dark Cocoa production is 2535 K MT in 2016, and the chocolate production is Dark 5628 K MT in 2016, occupying about 68.11% the total Cocoa & Chocolate production. Dark chocolate is the major type of Cocoa & Chocolate, and there are also types like milk chocolate. With fine taste of Cocoa & Chocolate, the downstream application industries will need more Cocoa & Chocolate products. So, Cocoa & Chocolate has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce more kinds of taste Cocoa & Chocolate through improving technology and adding additional agent.

Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Nestle SA, Mars, Hershey, Blommer Chocolate Company, FUJI OIL, Puratos, Irca, Foley’s Candies LP, Olam, Kerry Group, Guittard, Ferrero, Ghirardelli, Alpezzi Chocolate, Valrhona, Republica Del Cacao, TCHO,

Cocoa & Chocolate Market Segmented by Types:

Cocoa

Chocolate

Cocoa & Chocolate Market segmented by Applications:

Confectionery

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals Top of Form

Global Cocoa & Chocolate Market segmented by Regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

In this study, the years considered for market sizing of Cocoa & Chocolate are as follows:

Historical Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2019 to 2025

