Computer Aided Design (CAD) Market Technology Growth and Trends 2016-2026

Computer Aided Design (CAD) is a software used for design documentation and mechanical designing. CAD software is used as an alternative for manual drafting method and it is an automated method of mechanical designing. The CAD software facilitates manufacturing and development process by providing detailed diagram of the product and information regarding product’s materials, tolerances, dimensions with conventions etc. The main applications of CAD software include creation of product layout, conceptual design and analysis of manufacturing and assembly processes. They are also used in preparation of environment based impact reports, where the CAD generated designs are used to produce rendering of appearance of the new structures, when they are built. The user interface used to generate designs are mouse, digital graphic tablet, digital pen etc.

CAD Market: Drivers and Restraints

The adoption of CAD design platform in various manufacturing industries and disciplines to generate models and drawings is the major driver for the growth of global CAD market. The increasing adoption of virtual platforms for product development in manufacturing industries is expected to drive the consumption of CAD software.

The CAD based designs are used throughout the life cycle of a product and at different stages such as design verification, concept verification and failure verification. The manufacturers adopt the implementation of CAD software in product development phase as it helps in improving the quality of the product. The CAD based design are extensively used in automotive industry and the OEMs are consistently focusing on improving the design parameters. The rapid growth in automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of global CAD market.

CAD Market: Segmentation

On the basis of design type,the global CAD market can be segmented as follows:-

3-D Design

2-D Design

On the basis of operating system,the global CAD market can be segmented as follows:-

Windows

Unix

Linux

Mac OS X

CAD Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global CAD market can be divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Western Europe accounts for major share in global CAD market due to the presence of well-established automotive industry in the region. North America also accounts for significant share on global CAD market. This is attributed to rising adoption of cloud based mechanical CAD software in mechatronics industry is anticipated to propel the growth of CAD market in the region.

APEJ is expected to project significant growth during the forecast period. There is a rise in investments in healthcare industry and the rapid adoption of CAD designs for development of medical devices in the region. Also, the rapid growth of automotive industry is expected to boost the growth of CAD market in the region. Japan holds major share in robotics and mechatronics industry, which is anticipated to boost the growth of CAD market in the country.

CAD Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global CAD market are as follows: