Corn Starch Market 2019: Demand and Precise Industry Growth Outlook – ADM, Cargill, Roquette, Argo, Gea, Nihon Shokuhin Kak

Corn starch, it is a carbohydrate extracted from the endosperm of corn. This white powdery substance is used for many culinary, household, and industrial purposes. In the kitchen, corn starch is most often used as a thickening agent for sauces, gravies, glazes, soups, casseroles, pies, and other desserts.

Currently, approximately more than 80% of global corn starch concentrated in the United States and China, in which the American is the world’s largest producer of corn starch, and be able to maintain low prices.

In recent years, Affected by the downstream demand., corn starch prices have go down, meanwhile, Due to lack of downstream market demand, there was no major breakthrough, leading to some producers in recent years, capacity utilization declined.

China in recent years, corn starch output growth declining, mainly because of China’s corn starch capacity has serious excess production, most of the Chinese companies operating rate hovering at 60 percent, some small and medium enterprises operating rate less than 50%.

Similarly, affected by raw material prices, Chinese corn starch have no obvious advantage, Chinese corn starch have no competitive in foreign markets, less exports in recent years. After 2015 – 2016 industry reshuffle, China’s corn starch industry is gradually mature. Less blind expansion.

Corn Starch Market Top Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

ADM, Cargill, Ingredion (Penford Products), Tate & Lyle Americas, Roquette, Argo, Gea, AVEBE, Nihon Shokuhin Kak, Japan Corn Starch, Sanwa Starch, Zhucheng Xingmao, Changchun Dacheng, Xiwang Group, Luzhou Group, COPO, China Starch, Baolingbao Biology, Xi’an Guowei, Lihua Starch, Henan Julong Biological Engineering, Hebei Derui Starch Company, Corn Development Company, Longlive,

Corn Starch Market Segmented by Types:

Non-GM Corn Starch

General Corn Starch

Corn Starch Market segmented by Applications:

Starch Sugar

Beer

Food Industry

Paper Industry

Medicine

Modified Starch

Chemical Industry

Others Top of Form

Global Corn Starch Market segmented by Regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

In this study, the years considered for market sizing of Corn Starch are as follows:

Historical Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2019 to 2025

