Dental Consumables Market Size Is Anticipated To Reach A Valuation of $55,584 Million by 2023

The Global Dental Consumables Market was valued at $38,921 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $55,584 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2023.

Factors such as rise in prevalence of dental diseases & conditions and increase in geriatric population, which is more prone to dental disorders & tooth loss significantly drive the growth of the global dental consumables market. Moreover, rise in awareness towards oral hygiene, growth in dental tourism, and support from the government to promote awareness about dental disorders in the emerging economies supplement the market growth. However, high cost of dental products and limited reimbursement policies restrain the market growth. Conversely, huge untapped market potential in the emerging countries, such as South Africa and India, and upsurge in the demand for dental cosmetic procedures are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the dental consumables market players.

Dental consumables are dental care products, which are employed during various dental procedures such as dental implants, prosthetics, brushes, crows, and others. They are used by patients suffering from various dental disorders such as dental carries, dental impairment, tooth restoration, and in treatment of associated gingival tissues.

Conversely, huge untapped market potential in the emerging countries, such as China and India, and high adoption of cosmetic procedures are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market players.

Retail care essentials segment occupied the largest share in 2016, followed by dental implants, owing to high usage, applicability, and availability of retail care essential products such as toothbrush, toothpastes, and others. Furthermore, dental prosthetics segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 11.2% from 2017 to 2023. This is attributed to increase in number of dental restoration procedures across various regions due to low focus on oral hygiene.

On the basis of material, the metals segment for dental implants and prosthetics market occupied three-fifths of the market share in 2016, owing to the cost-effectiveness of metal implants & prosthetics and their high availability. The ceramics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

North America accounted for more than one-third share of the global market in 2016, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in incidence of dental diseases, growth in geriatric population, rise in patient awareness about the availability of treatment options, and favorable reimbursement framework in the region. In addition, high adoption rate of dental consumables and presence of highly sophisticated healthcare infrastructure are expected to present new growth opportunities to the players in this market.

