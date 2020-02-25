Digital Power Management Multichannel IC Market Survey and Growth Prediction up to 2022

Global digital power management multichannel IC market is expected to reach $35,109 million by 2022 from $11,861 million in 2015, and growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2016-2022. Digital power management multichannel IC provides power management to internal electronic parts. The global market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to growth in adoption of consumer electronics, increase in concerns over battery management, and rise in issues about energy conservation associated with technological advancements. The demand for smart phones and battery-operated products is expected to register a twofold increase by 2022 in the developing countries.

Digital power management multi-channel ICs are vital part of electronic devices which provide power management to internal electronic parts. The global digital power management multi-channel IC market is poised to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In 2015, Asia-Pacific dominated the market and contributed more than 41% of the overall market revenue, followed by North America. Presence of key market players in the U.S. and Asia-Pacific, rapid industrialization, primarily in manufacturing sectors, and increase in demand for high-performance devices have fueled the growth of digital power management multichannel IC market. However, complexity with integration of ICs for wide range of applications is one of the key restraint of the market.

Digital Power Management Multichannel IC Market

Voltage regulators segment dominated the market, accounting for about 27% of the overall market share in 2015, owing to their increase in requirement for various functions, such as step-up, step-down, and voltage inverting. However, battery management IC segment is expected to register a CAGR of 16.4%, and is projected to demonstrate significant growth during the forecast period due to increased demand for small and low-cost products with a long battery life. Moreover, effective battery management has become increasingly important, as portable applications extend into more industries.

Although, Asia-Pacific contributed toward the maximum revenue share in 2015, North America is expected to show high CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to various factors, including increase in demand for electronic products and numerous government initiatives. Moreover, development in digital power management multichannel IC technologies has fueled the market growth in Asian countries, particularly in China, Japan, and India.

Asia-Pacific is projected to show highest growth rate throughout the analysis period. The surge in manufacturing industry activities and increased expenditures in Japan and India, to cater to the exponential growth for emerging consumer electronics have boosted the growth. Technological advancements for cost-effective digital power management multichannel IC in these nations offer lucrative opportunity for the market.

Key players adopted acquisition and product launch as their prominent strategies to expand their business operations in the emerging countries. The major players profiled in this report include STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (U.S.), Renesas Electronics Corp. (Japan), Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.), Dialog Semiconductor Plc. (UK), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), ON Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.), Qualcomm, Inc. (U.S.), and Linear Technology Corporation (U.S.).

Table of Content:

Chapter: 1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report Description
1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders
1.3. Key Market Segments:
1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research
1.4.2. Primary research
1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

Chapter: 2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

Chapter: 3. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factor
3.2.2. Top winning strategies
3.2.3. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.3.1. Low bargaining power of suppliers due to large number of suppliers and low switching cost
3.3.2. Moderate bargaining power of buyer due to large number of suppliers and low switching cost
3.3.3. Threat of substitutes is low due to limited number of substitutes
3.3.4. Low threat of new entrants due to technological developments present & high entry barrier
3.3.5. Moderate competition among rivalries due to large number of competitors

3.4. Market share analysis, 2015
3.5. Drivers
3.6. Restraints
3.7. Opportunities

Chapter: 4. GLOBALDIGITAL POWER MANAGEMENT MULTI-CHANNEL IC MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Introduction
4.2. Voltage Regulator

4.2.1. Key Market Trends
4.2.2. Key Growth Factors and Opportunities
4.2.3. Market Size and Forecast
4.2.4. North America Digital Multi-Channel PMIC Market for Voltage Regulator, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022
4.2.5. Europe Digital Multi-Channel PMIC Market for Voltage Regulator, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022
4.2.6. Asia-Pacific Digital Multi-Channel PMIC Market for Voltage Regulator, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022
4.2.7. LAMEA Digital Multi-Channel PMIC Market for Voltage Regulator, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022

4.3. Motor Control IC

4.3.1. Key Market Trends
4.3.2. Key Growth Factors and Opportunities
4.3.3. Market Size and Forecast
4.3.4. North America Digital Multi-Channel PMIC Market for Motor Control IC, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022
4.3.5. Europe Digital Multi-Channel PMIC Market for Motor Control IC, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022
4.3.6. Asia-Pacific Digital Multi-Channel PMIC Market for Motor Control IC, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022
4.3.7. LAMEA Digital Multi-Channel PMIC Market for Motor Control IC, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022

4.4. Integrated ASSP Power Management IC

4.4.1. Key Market Trends
4.4.2. Key Growth Factors and Opportunities
4.4.3. Market Size and Forecast
4.4.4. North America Digital Multi-Channel PMIC Market for Integrated ASSP Power Management IC, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022
4.4.5. Europe Digital Multi-Channel PMIC Market for Integrated ASSP Power Management IC, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022
4.4.6. Asia-Pacific Digital Multi-Channel PMIC Market for Integrated ASSP Power Management IC, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022
4.4.7. LAMEA Digital Multi-Channel PMIC Market for Integrated ASSP Power Management IC, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022

4.5. Battery Management IC

4.5.1. Key Market Trends
4.5.2. Key Growth Factors and Opportunities
4.5.3. Market Size and Forecast
4.5.4. North America Digital Multi-Channel PMIC Market for Battery Management IC, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022
4.5.5. Europe Digital Multi-Channel PMIC Market for Battery Management IC, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022
4.5.6. Asia-Pacific Digital Multi-Channel PMIC Market for Battery Management IC, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022
4.5.7. LAMEA Digital Multi-Channel PMIC Market for Battery Management IC, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022

4.6. Other Digital Power Management Multi-Channel IC

4.6.1. Key Market Trends
4.6.2. Key Growth Factors and Opportunities
4.6.3. Market Size and Forecast
4.6.4. North America Digital Multi-Channel PMIC Market for others, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022
4.6.5. Europe Digital Multi-Channel PMIC Market for others, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022
4.6.6. Asia-Pacific Digital Multi-Channel PMIC Market for others, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022
4.6.7. LAMEA Digital Multi-Channel PMIC Market for Others, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022

Chapter: 5. GLOBAL DIGITAL POWER MANAGEMENT MULTI-CHANNEL IC MARKET, BY APPLICATIONS

5.1. Introduction
5.2. Automotive

5.2.1. Key Market Trends
5.2.2. Key Growth Factors and Opportunities
5.2.3. Market Size and Forecast
5.2.4. North America Digital Multi-Channel PMIC Market for Automotive, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022
5.2.5. Europe Digital Multi-Channel PMIC Market for Automotive, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022
5.2.6. Asia-Pacific Digital Multi-Channel PMIC Market for Automotive, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022
5.2.7. LAMEA Digital Multi-Channel PMIC Market for Automotive, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022

5.3. Consumer Electronics

5.3.1. Key Market Trends
5.3.2. Key Growth Factors and Opportunities
5.3.3. Market Size and Forecast
5.3.4. North America Digital Multi-Channel PMIC Market for consumer electronics, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022
5.3.5. Europe Digital Multi-Channel PMICs Market for consumer electronics, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022
5.3.6. Asia-Pacific Digital Multi-Channel PMICs Market for consumer electronics, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022
5.3.7. LAMEA Digital Multi-Channel PMICs Market for consumer electronics, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022

5.4. Industry

5.4.1. Key Market Trends
5.4.2. Key Growth Factors and Opportunities
5.4.3. Market Size and Forecast
5.4.4. North America Digital Multi-Channel PMIC market for Industry, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022
5.4.5. Europe Digital Multi-Channel PMIC market for Industry, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022
5.4.6. Asia-Pacific Digital Multi-Channel PMIC market for Industry, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022
5.4.7. LAMEA Digital Multi-Channel PMIC market for Industry, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022

5.5. Telecom and Networking

5.5.1. Key Market Trends
5.5.2. Key Growth Factors and Opportunities
5.5.3. Market Size and Forecast
5.5.4. North America Digital Multi-Channel PMIC Market for Telecom and Networking, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022
5.5.5. Europe Digital Multi-Channel PMIC Market for Telecom and Networking, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022
5.5.6. Asia-Pacific Digital Multi-Channel PMIC Market for Telecom and Networking, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022
5.5.7. LAMEA Digital Multi-Channel PMIC Market for Telecom and Networking, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022

5.6. Other Digital Power Management Multi-Channel IC

5.6.1. Key Market Trends
5.6.2. Key Growth Factors and Opportunities
5.6.3. Market Size and Forecast
5.6.4. North America Digital Multi-Channel PMIC Market for Others, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022
5.6.5. Europe Digital Multi-Channel PMIC Market for Others, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022
5.6.6. Asia-Pacific Digital Multi-Channel PMIC Market for Others, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022
5.6.7. LAMEA Digital Multi-Channel PMIC Market for Others, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022

Chapter: 6. GLOBAL DIGITAL POWER MANAGEMENT MULTI-CHANNEL IC MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

6.1. Introduction
6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key Market Trends
6.2.2. Key Growth Factors and Opportunities
6.2.3. Market Size and Forecast
6.2.4. U.S. Digital Multi-channel PMIC Market, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022
6.2.5. Canada Digital Multi-channel PMIC Market, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022
6.2.6. Mexico Digital Multi-channel PMIC Market, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key Market Trends
6.3.2. Key Growth Factors and Opportunities
6.3.3. Market Size and Forecast
6.3.4. U.K. Digital Multi-channel PMIC Market, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022
6.3.5. Germany Digital Multi-channel PMIC Market, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022
6.3.6. France Digital Multi-channel PMIC Market, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022
6.3.7. Italy Digital Multi-channel PMIC Market, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022
6.3.8. Rest of Europe Digital Multi-channel PMICIC Market, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Key Market Trends
6.4.2. Key Growth Factors and Opportunities
6.4.3. Market Size and Forecast
6.4.4. China Digital Multi-channel PMIC Market, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022
6.4.5. India Digital Multi-channel PMIC Market, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022
6.4.6. Japan Digital Multi-channel PMIC Market, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022
6.4.7. Oceania Digital Multi-channel PMIC Market, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022
6.4.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific Digital Multi-channel PMIC Market, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key Market Trends
6.5.2. Key Growth Factors and Opportunities
6.5.3. Market Size and Forecast
6.5.4. Latin America Digital Multi-channel PMIC Market, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022
6.5.5. Middle East Digital Multi-channel PMIC Market, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022
6.5.6. Africa Digital Multi-channel PMICMarket, ($Million), Growth (%) 2014-2022

Chapter: 7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. STMicroelectronics N.V.

7.1.1. Company overview
7.1.2. Operating business segments
7.1.3. Business performance
7.1.4. Key strategic moves and developments

7.2. Texas Instruments Inc.

7.2.1. Company overview
7.2.2. Operating business segments
7.2.3. Business performance
7.2.4. Key strategic moves and developments

7.3. Integrated Products, Inc.

7.3.1. Company overview
7.3.2. Operating business segments
7.3.3. Business performance
7.3.4. Key strategic moves and developments

7.4. Renesas Electronics Corp.

7.4.1. Company overview
7.4.2. Operating business segments
7.4.3. Business performance
7.4.4. Key strategic moves and developments

7.5. Analog Devices, Inc.

7.5.1. Company overview
7.5.2. Operating business segments
7.5.3. Business performance
7.5.4. Key strategic moves and developments

7.6. Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

7.6.1. Company overview
7.6.2. Operating business segments
7.6.3. Business performance
7.6.4. Key strategic moves and developments

7.7. NXP Semiconductors

7.7.1. Company overview
7.7.2. Operating business segments
7.7.3. Business performance
7.7.4. Key strategic moves and developments

7.8. On Semiconductor Corporation

7.8.1. Company overview
7.8.2. Operating business segments
7.8.3. Business performance
7.8.4. Key strategic moves and developments

7.9. Qualcomm, Inc.

7.9.1. Company overview
7.9.2. Operating business segments
7.9.3. Business performance
7.9.4. Key strategic moves and developments

7.10. Linear Technology Corporation

7.10.1. Company overview
7.10.2. Operating business segments
7.10.3. Business performance
7.10.4. Key strategic moves and developments

*Other players in the value chain include:

  • ROHM Semiconductor
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • Active-Semi, Inc.
  • Analog Devices, Inc.

