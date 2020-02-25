Dry Construction Material Market Survey 2019: Business Opportunities Outlook – Knauf, Saint Gobain, BaoWu, Nippon, Kronospan

Latest Industry Research Report On “Global Dry Construction Material Market Research Report 2019” in-depth analysis of the market state and also the competitive landscape globally.

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Dry Construction Material including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies.

Building material is any material which is used for construction purposes. Many naturally occurring substances, such as clay, rocks, sand, and wood, even twigs and leaves, have been used to construct buildings. Apart from naturally occurring materials, many man-made products are in use, some more and some less synthetic. The manufacture of building materials is an established industry in many countries and the use of these materials is typically segmented into specific specialty trades, such as carpentry, insulation, plumbing, and roofing work. They provide the make-up of habitats and structures including homes.

The global average price of dry construction material is in the fluctuation trend, from 346 USD/MT in 2012 to 329 USD/MT in 2016. With the situation of global construction industry, prices will be in fluctuation trend in the following five years.

The classification of dry construction material includes Metal, Gypsum Board, Wood and Other, and the proportion of Gypsum Board, in 2016 is about 60%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Dry construction material is widely used in Wall, Ceiling, Flooring and Other. The most proportion of dry construction material is Wall.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Knauf, Saint Gobain, BaoWu, ArcelorMittal, USG, CSR, Nippon, Etex, Boral, Arauco, AWI, Kronospan, BNBM,

Metal

Wood

Gypsum Board

Other

Wall

Ceiling

Flooring

Other Top of Form

Global Dry Construction Material Market segmented by Regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

Historical Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2019 to 2025

