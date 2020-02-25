Duodenoscopes Market Share, Development by Companies Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities by 2025
Duodenoscopes are flexible, lighted tubes that are threaded through the mouth, throat, and stomach into the top of the small intestine (duodenum). They are used during endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), a potentially life-saving procedure to diagnose and treat problems in the pancreas and bile ducts.
The classification of Duodenoscope includes Fiber Duodenoscope and Electronic Duodenoscope. The proportion of Electronic Duodenoscope in 2016 is about 86.3%, and the proportion of Fiber Duodenoscope in 2016 is about 13.7%. Electronic duodenoscope is the development trend in the future. Electronic Duodenoscope used for endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), etc. Imaging is clearer than fiber duodenoscope.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Olympus
Fujifilm
Hoya (Pentax)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Fiber Duodenoscope
Electronic Duodenoscope
Segment by Application
Diagnostic
Therapeutic
