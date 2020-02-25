Education Data Security Market by 2023 With Major Market Players Such as Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Intel Security Public Sector LLC., Symantec Corporation.

Education data security are tool and software, which protect private and confidential data of educational organizations from unauthorized external access, cyber-attacks, and malicious software. The increase in trend of bring your own device (BYOD), interactive learning, and distance education creates the need for education data security tool and software. The protection of data and easy authorized access are key advantages of education data security tools. However, total dependability on technology for security restricts the adoption of education data security tools.

Efficient protection of the vital educational data from mobile and portable devices majorly drives the education data security market. Further, usage of data for analytical purpose is expected to create numerous opportunities in the education data security market. However, lack of IT infrastructure and technical difficulties in implementing the security are the key restrains of the market. Lack of awareness about cybersecurity limits the adoption of education data security market.

The education data security market is highly fragmented owing to presence of numerous multinational vendors. The key players adopt techniques such as acquisition and product innovation to increase their customer reach and expand their product portfolio. For instance, in October 2016 Cisco Systems Inc. announced Cisco WebEx, which is an improved learning management system with exclusive security features.

The market is segmented by deployment type, organization size, and region. Based on deployment type the market is bifurcated into cloud and on-premises deployment. Based on organization size, it is categorized into large and small & medium. Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive analysis and profiles of the major market players such as Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Intel Security Public Sector LLC., Symantec Corporation., Trend Micro Incorporated., International Business Machines Corporation., Fortinet, Inc., Panda Security, S.L., Sophos Ltd., and Vormetric, Inc. is also provided in this report.

Key Benefits

This report is an extensive analysis of current and potential market trends.

The report contains in depth quantitative analysis of current and future market estimations through 2016-2023, which helps recognize growth opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market helps understand the current practices for the better investment decisions.

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand competitive outlook of the market.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

Education Data Security Market Key Segments:

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-premises

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Scale

Large Scale

By Region