Electric Motorcycle Market 2019: Trends, Developments and Competitive Insights – Yadea, Zongshen Electric Motorcycle, Wuyang Honda, Opai Electric, Zero Motorcycles

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Electric Motorcycle including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies.

Electric two-wheelers, as indicates itself, is electricity-powered two-wheelers. A battery pack and a motor are installed to store and transform the electricity. A user control is usually attached to the handle bar to brake and adjust the speed.

Electric Motorcycles & Scooters can be classified as a combination of electric scooter, electric motorcycle, and so on. The power-assisted electric scooter with pedals is also called electric bicycle in China, and China is the largest producer of the Electric Motorcycles & Scooters products, about 90% of the global total production is from China in the past years. In the past several years, the global Electric Motorcycles & Scooters market is relatively stable with CAGR of 4.6% from 2013 to 2018. In 2017, the global actual consumption amount of Electric Motorcycles & Scooters was around 17368.3 K Units.

The global average price of Electric Motorcycles & Scooters is in fluctuation in 2013-2018, from about 260 $/Unit in 2013 to 277 $/Unit in 2017 The price will be in increase trend while demand is going to be saturated and the price of the raw material (e.g. Steel) will increase. The sales volume of Electric Motorcycles & Scooters will reach to around 23052.3 K Unit in 2024 from 18045.0 K Units in 2018 all around the world, with the CAGR of 4%.

China is the largest sales market of Electric Motorcycles & Scooters in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next years. China sales volume took up about 80% the global market in 2017, but it has changed a lot in 2018 due to the saturated demand (means that the demand is relatively rated, but the production increased too fast and began to be oversupply). China sales share dropped to 79% in 2018. At the same time, the export to Europe and USA increased dramatically. Apparently, many Chinese producers of Electric Motorcycles & Scooters are trying their best to look for new growing-market, while Chinese market is in fierce competition and some small players have quitted this business especially in recent years.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Electric Motorcycle Market Top Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Yadea, AIMA, Lvyuan, Sunra, TAILG, Lima, BYVIN, Zongshen Electric Motorcycle, Wuyang Honda, HONG ER DA, Lvjia, Slane, Opai Electric, Supaq, Xiaodao Ebike, Sykee, Aucma EV, Terra Motor, Govecs, ZEV, Zero Motorcycles,

Electric Motorcycle Market Segmented by Types:

Electric Motorcycle

Electric Scooter

Electric Motorcycle Market segmented by Applications:

<14 yrs

14-35 yrs

36-60 yrs

>60 yrs Top of Form

Global Electric Motorcycle Market segmented by Regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

In this study, the years considered for market sizing of Electric Motorcycle are as follows:

Historical Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2019 to 2025

