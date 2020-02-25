Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software Market – Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities in Industry By 2025

Worldwide Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software Market report of 2018 provides a detailed market overview as well as industry analysis for / of companies, manufacturers and distributors covering data on gross margin, cost structure, consumption value, sale price and more.

Global Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software Market is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) software is mainly driven owing to rising need to reduce IT Security risks, surging cases of Enterprise Endpoint targeted attacks and escalating enterprise mobility trends across various organizations considering the global scenario.

The regional analysis of Global Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

The major market player included in this report are: Carbon Black Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Symantec Corporation, Cybereason Inc, Fireeye Inc

By Solution Type: Workstations, Mobile Devices, Servers, Point of Sale Terminals, Others

By End User: BFSI, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare

By Regions: U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

