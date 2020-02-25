Excellent Growth of Dental Handpiece Market 2019 : Top Key Players – Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, NSK, Morita, A-Dec, W&H., Bien-Air, SciCan, DentlEZ, NOUVAG, Dentatus

The dental handpiece is an instrument that uses air or electricity to generate a rotary cutting motion, similar to how a drill operates. Often, Handpiece are organized by speed range (high speed or low speed) which determines the applications that are suitable. Typical high speed applications include cutting tooth structure and finishing restorations while low speed Handpiece have a range of applications including endodontics, implantology, caries removal and prophylaxis. Air-driven high speed, Handpiece typically does not exceed 400,000 rpms, while air-driven low speed Handpiece typically operates under 40,000 rpms. Electric Handpiece offer the advantage of more torque, which can translate to smooth, consistent cutting ability across a wide range of speeds.

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are: Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, NSK, Morita, A-Dec, W&H., Bien-Air, SciCan, DentlEZ, NOUVAG, Dentatus, Being Foshan Medical Equipment,

Market Segment by Type, covers:Air-driven Handpiece, Electric Handpiece, Hybrid Air-electric Handpiece

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Hospital, Dental Clinic, ,

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

