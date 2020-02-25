Fast-Casual Restaurants Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Industry

New Study On “2018-2025 Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report focuses on the global Fast-Casual Restaurants status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fast-Casual Restaurants development in United States, Europe and China.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3392057-global-fast-casual-restaurants-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

In 2017, the global Fast-Casual Restaurants market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

KFC

McDonald’s

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Subway

Starbucks

Wendy’s

Burger King

Taco Bell

Dunkin’ Donuts

Pizza Hut

Firehouse Restaurant Group (Firehouse Subs)

Five Guys Holdings

Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Panera Bread

Hardee’s

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Chinese Restaurant

Western Restaurant

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Self-Take

Take-Out Food

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Fast-Casual Restaurants status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Fast-Casual Restaurants development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3392057-global-fast-casual-restaurants-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Chinese Restaurant

1.4.3 Western Restaurant

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Self-Take

1.5.3 Take-Out Food

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size

2.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Fast-Casual Restaurants Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Fast-Casual Restaurants Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Key Players in China

7.3 China Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Type

7.4 China Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Key Players in India

10.3 India Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Type

10.4 India Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 KFC

12.1.1 KFC Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Fast-Casual Restaurants Introduction

12.1.4 KFC Revenue in Fast-Casual Restaurants Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 KFC Recent Development

12.2 McDonald’s

12.2.1 McDonald’s Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Fast-Casual Restaurants Introduction

12.2.4 McDonald’s Revenue in Fast-Casual Restaurants Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 McDonald’s Recent Development

12.3 Chipotle Mexican Grill

12.3.1 Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Fast-Casual Restaurants Introduction

12.3.4 Chipotle Mexican Grill Revenue in Fast-Casual Restaurants Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Chipotle Mexican Grill Recent Development

12.4 Subway

12.4.1 Subway Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Fast-Casual Restaurants Introduction

12.4.4 Subway Revenue in Fast-Casual Restaurants Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Subway Recent Development

12.5 Starbucks

12.5.1 Starbucks Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Fast-Casual Restaurants Introduction

12.5.4 Starbucks Revenue in Fast-Casual Restaurants Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Starbucks Recent Development

12.6 Wendy’s

12.6.1 Wendy’s Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Fast-Casual Restaurants Introduction

12.6.4 Wendy’s Revenue in Fast-Casual Restaurants Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Wendy’s Recent Development

12.7 Burger King

12.7.1 Burger King Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Fast-Casual Restaurants Introduction

12.7.4 Burger King Revenue in Fast-Casual Restaurants Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Burger King Recent Development

12.8 Taco Bell

12.8.1 Taco Bell Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Fast-Casual Restaurants Introduction

12.8.4 Taco Bell Revenue in Fast-Casual Restaurants Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Taco Bell Recent Development

12.9 Dunkin’ Donuts

12.9.1 Dunkin’ Donuts Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Fast-Casual Restaurants Introduction

12.9.4 Dunkin’ Donuts Revenue in Fast-Casual Restaurants Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Dunkin’ Donuts Recent Development

12.10 Pizza Hut

12.10.1 Pizza Hut Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Fast-Casual Restaurants Introduction

12.10.4 Pizza Hut Revenue in Fast-Casual Restaurants Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Pizza Hut Recent Development

12.11 Firehouse Restaurant Group (Firehouse Subs)

12.12 Five Guys Holdings

12.13 Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

12.14 Panera Bread

12.15 Hardee’s

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym