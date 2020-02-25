Ferrite Cores Market 2019: Research and Precise Outlook – TDK, DMEGC, MAGNETICS, Acme Electronics, Hitachi Metals

Latest Industry Research Report On “Global Ferrite Cores Market Research Report 2019” in-depth analysis of the market state and also the competitive landscape globally.

Ferrite cores is a type of magnetic core made of soft ferrite. Soft ferrite is an iron-oxide-based soft magnetic material. This material features high electrical resistance and outstanding magnetic characteristics in high-frequency range although saturation flux density is slightly lower than other soft magnetic materials.

At present, in developed countries, the Ferrite Core industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan and China. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese Ferrite Core production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.

The global Ferrite Cores market is valued at 1730 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1850 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.0% during 2019-2025.

TDK, DMEGC, MAGNETICS, TDG, Acme Electronics, FERROXCUBE, Haining Lianfeng Magnet, Jinchuan Electronics, HEC GROUP, Suzhou Tianyuan Magnet, KaiYuan Magnetism, Nanjing New Conda, Fenghua, JPMF, Hitachi Metals, FDK CORPORATION, Samwha Electronics, TOMITA ELECTRIC, JFE Ferrite Group, NEC TOKIN, Nippon Ceramic, Feelux,

Nickel-Zinc Ferrite Core

Mn-Zn Ferrite Core

Other

Consumer Electronics

Household Appliances

Communication

LED

Automotive

Others Top of Form

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

Historical Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2019 to 2025

