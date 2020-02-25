FUEL CELL ELECTRIC VEHICLES MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2022

Global Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles market is accounted for $75.98 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $138.4 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2015 to 2022.

Global Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles Industry

Global Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles market is accounted for $75.98 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $138.4 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2015 to 2022. Factors such as adopting fuel cell vehicle strategies, increasing hydrogen-based fuel cell vehicle, decrease in greenhouse gases emission, R&D of fuel cell electric vehicle technology will propel market growth. However, large cost required to establish the system can hamper market growth. Storage of hydrogen in vehicles, solar hydrogen stations, regenerative fuel cell system for vehicles and HRS and electric drive train over an internal combustion engine will provide ample opportunity for the market to grow.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/959905-fuel-cell-electric-vehicles-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

Asia Pacific commanded the largest market for fuel cell electric vehicles due to increasing demand from Taiwan, china and Japan for zero emission. Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in global Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles market are Automotive Fuel Cell Cooperation Corp., Ballard Power Systems, Acal Energy, Acumentrics SOFC Corporation, Ceramic Fuel Cells Ltd, Belenos Clean Power Holding, BIC Consumer Products, Hydrogenics, Hyundai, Michelin, Nuvera-NACCO Materials Handling, Proton Motor Fuel Cell Germany, Riversimple, Nissan Motor Company Ltd, Intelligent Energy, Bosch Thermo-technology, Toyota Motor Corporation, VW Group including Audi, GreenGT, Daimler AG,BMW AG, General Motors, Dynasty Electric Vehicles Ltd., Mitsubishi Corp and Tesla Motors.

Power Sources Covered:

• Battery-Powered Source

• Exotic Power Source

• Fuel Cell Power Source

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Aircraft

• eBikes

• Commercial/industrial

o Burden carriers

o Material handling equipment

o Forklifts

• Passenger Vehicles

o Microcars

o Sports Utility Vehicle (SUVs)

o Crossover SUVs

o Sedans

o Sports cars

• Buses

• Motor scooters

• Low-Velocity Vehicles

o Neighbourhood electric vehicles

o Golf carts

o Personal mobility devices

• Delivery trucks

• Other Vehicle Types

o Military

o Locomotives

Configurations Covered:

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

• Pure Electric Vehicle

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/959905-fuel-cell-electric-vehicles-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging markets

3.7 Futuristic market scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles Market, By Power Source

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Battery-Powered Source

5.3 Exotic Power Source

5.4 Fuel Cell Power Source

6 Global Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles Market, By Vehicle Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Aircraft

6.3 eBikes

6.4 Commercial/industrial

6.4.1 Burden carriers

6.4.2 Material handling equipment

6.4.3 Forklifts

6.5 Passenger Vehicles

6.5.1 Microcars

6.5.2 Sports Utility Vehicle (SUVs)

6.5.3 Crossover SUVs

6.5.4 Sedans

6.5.5 Sports cars

6.6 Buses

6.7 Motor scooters

6.8 Low-Velocity Vehicles

6.8.1 Neighbourhood electric vehicles

6.8.2 Golf carts

6.8.3 Personal mobility devices

6.9 Delivery trucks

6.10 Other Vehicle Types

6.10.1 Military

6.10.2 Locomotives

7 Global Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles Market, By Configuration

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicle

7.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

7.4 Pure Electric Vehicle

8 Global Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 France

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 UK

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 Japan

8.3.2 China

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Rest of the World

8.4.1 Middle East

8.4.2 Brazil

8.4.3 Argentina

8.4.4 South Africa

8.4.5 Egypt

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies

Continued…..

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349