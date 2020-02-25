FUNGICIDES MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2022

Global Fungicides Industry

Latest Report on Fungicides Market Global Analysis & 2022 Forecast Research Study

Global Fungicides market is valued at $13.27 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach $19.41 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2015 and 2022. Factors driving the market include diminishing arable land, growing population and the prerequisite of improving crop yields. Rising demand for crops and seed is anticipated to boost the market. Moreover, regulatory authorities such as Environment Protection Agency (EPA) often come up with stringent laws related to curbing pesticide usage for alleviating environmental damage and rising consumer awareness about pesticide consumption. The demand for fungicides is more in India, Indonesia and China, as these are the most cultivated regions.

Triazoles hold a substantial market share within the global market in terms of value. However, Chloronitriles segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. Among applications, crop-based segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. North America has the largest market for fungicides due to superior product technology and more fungicide usage per hectare of cultivated area. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period where promising countries such as India and China dominate the fungicides industry due to the rising awareness among the population generated by government support for crop protection. Moreover, development of low cost organic fungicides is anticipated to open new avenues for the global fungicides market.

The key players in the market include Syngenta AG, E.I Du Pont de Numerous and Company, Bayer AG, Monsanto, Cheminova A/S, FMC Corporation, BASF SE, DOW Agroscience LLC, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd, and Nufarm Ltd.

Products Covered:

• Benzimidazoles

• Triazoles

• Strobilurins

• Phenylamides

• Dithiocarbamates

• Chloronitriles

• Other Products

Crop Types Covered:

• Crop Based

o Cereals & Grains

o Oilseeds & Pulses

o Fruits & Vegetables

• Non-Crop Based

o Turf & Ornamental Grass

o Other Applications

o Mode of Application

• Soil Treatment

• Seed Treatment

• Post-Harvest

• Foliar Spray

Form

• Wettable Powder

• Water-Dispersible Granule

• Liquid Form

o Suspension Concentrate

o Soluble Liquid Concentrate

o Emulsifiable Concentrate

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Some points from table of content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Fungicides Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Benzimidazoles

5.3 Triazoles

5.4 Strobilurins

5.5 Phenylamides

5.6 Dithiocarbamates

5.7 Chloronitriles

5.8 Other Products

Continued…….

