Gas Spring Market 2019: Analysis and Outlook – Stabilus, Lant, Bansbach, Shanghai Zhenfei, Aritech

Global Gas Spring Market Research Report 2019

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Gas Spring including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies.

A gas spring is a type of spring that, unlike a typical metal spring, uses a compressed gas, contained in a cylinder and compressed by a piston, to exert a force.

Asia-Pacific occupied 37.2% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively have around 26.09% and 24.94% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production.

Gas spring is mainly in the field such as automotive, furniture and industrial, which respectively have around 30.52%, 25.33% and 15.98%of the global total industry.

For industry structure analysis, the Gas spring machine industry is not 52concentration. Stabilus is the market leader and occupied about 28.76% of the whole market in 2016.

For forecast, the global gas spring machine revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 2~6%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of gas spring machine. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Gas Spring Market

Gas Spring Market Top Manufacturers:

Stabilus, Suspa, Lant, Bansbach, WDF, HAHN, Barnes, Zhongde, Dictator, Changzhou, Shanghai Zhenfei, Aritech, Vapsint, LiGu, Huayang, AVM, ACE Automation, LongXiang, Weijhe, Yili, LiPinGe, IGS, Gaysan, Attwood, Ameritool, Metrol, Camloc, Alrose, Worldwide, Gemini,

Gas Spring Market Segmented by Types:

Lift gas spring

Lockable gas spring

Swivel chair gas spring

Gas traction springs

Damper

Others

Gas Spring Market segmented by Applications:

Aerospace

Medical

Furniture

Industrial

Automotive

Others Top of Form

Global Gas Spring Market segmented by Regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

In this study, the years considered for market sizing of Gas Spring are as follows:

Historical Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2019 to 2025

