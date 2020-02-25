GEMS AND JEWELRY MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2024

Gems and Jewelry refer to earrings, bracelets, necklaces, crafts, and others with a certain value, made with natural jade jewelry (minerals, rocks, biological, etc.), artificial gems, and precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Gems and Jewelry in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Gems and Jewelry are mainly classified into the following types: gold jewelry, diamond jewelry, platinum jewelry, etc. which respectively takes up about 33.6%, 47% and 9.2% of the total in 2017 in United States.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Signet Jewellers

Tiffany

Richline Group

Richemont

Daniel Swarovski Corporation

Stuller

Kering

LVMH

Graff Diamond

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Gold Jewelry

Diamond Jewelry

Platinum Jewelry

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Collections

Wedding

Festive Blessing

Fashion

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Gems and Jewelry Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Gold Jewelry

1.2.2 Diamond Jewelry

1.2.3 Platinum Jewelry

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Collections

1.3.2 Wedding

1.3.3 Festive Blessing

1.3.4 Fashion

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

