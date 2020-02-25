Global Angioplasty Balloons Market 2025 | Globa Players C. R. Bard, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott , Angiodynamics, Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biomerics, LLC, Biotronik Se & Co. Kg, Cook Medical Incorporated,

Global Angioplasty Balloons Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for the historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Players: Global Angioplasty Balloons Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are–Medtronic, C. R. Bard, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott , Angiodynamics, Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biomerics, LLC, Biotronik Se & Co. Kg, Cook Medical Incorporated, Cordis Corporation, Hexacath , Jotec AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Microport Scientific, Nipro Medical Corporation, Palex Medical SA, Panmed US, Stryker, Teleflex Inororated and Terumo Corporation among others.

Global Angioplasty Balloons Market is expected to reach USD 2,903.35 million by 2025 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025

Report purview

Changing market dynamics of the industry Strategies of key players and product offerings In-depth market segmentation Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the Global Angioplasty Balloons Market.

Drivers: Global Angioplasty Balloons Market

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as growing incidences of target disease, new product innovations, technological advancement in cardiovascular disease treatment and raising number of geriatric population.

GROWING INCIDENCES OF TARGET DISEASE

The increase in the number of diseases related to the heart is caused due to many reasons such as, Peripheral artery disease (PAD) that is a narrowing of the peripheral arteries to the legs, stomach, arms, and head — most commonly in the arteries of the legs. PAD is similar to coronary artery disease (CAD).

Both PAD and CAD are caused by atherosclerosis that narrows and blocks arteries in various critical regions of the body. There are some valvular heart diseases that affect the valves function to control blood movement in and out of the heart.

NEW PRODUCT INNOVATIONS

In the world that is full of technological products and the new innovations that are being carried out by the companies for healthcare are helping many individuals to run their life smoothly. The heart diseases are the most caused disease in the world that can be treated with the different technological products innovated by the different healthcare companies. The new product innovations in the balloon angioplasty market are helping the manufacturers, sellers, distributers and the end users in the treatment and dilation procedures

Nipro Medical Corporation launched the Cronus HP 0.035″ OTW PTA balloon catheter in the U.S. This product is designed for percutaneous transluminal angioplasty in the femoral, popliteal, iliac and renal arteries and for the treatment of obstructive lesions. This is the new product addition to Nipro’s Interventional Division.

TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENT IN CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE TREATMENT

The healthcare is getting unconventional with the new cardiovascular disease treatments and there are various other technological advancement for the CVD that are helping the people around the world. For the better treatments there are new technologies being applied in the devices for the dilation procedures and the other hearth related problems. There are also researches being done for the new product developments and new technologically advanced procedures

According to an article published by the Harvard University, In December 2014, They have listed some of the best technological advances in the cardiovascular disease such as, New drugs are cutting the cholesterol levels by half i.e. the new drug injections can slash harmful LDL cholesterol levels by half.

High points of the report

Key trends in the market place Major players and brands Drivers and restrains of the market Competitive landscape Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

