Global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market BASF SE SAINT-GOBAIN, The Dow Chemical Company and Covestro AG., Recticel Group, Armacell International SA.

Global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market is expected to reach USD 19,235.85 million by 2024 from USD 9,620.00 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Key Drivers: Global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market

Global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market is growing with rise in the geriatric as well as obese population, more of technological advancement, growing awareness regarding ill effects of snoring and related advantages, increase in the consumption of cigarettes and alcohol.

Benefits of the report for Global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market

What are the challenges being faced by the new entrants Drivers and restrains of the market Key developments in the market Market volume CAGR value for the forecast period 2017-2024

The global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market is highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. Medtronic dominated the anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market accounting for a highest market share in 2016, followed by General Electric and Koninklijke Philips N.V. Other players in this market include Sleeping Well, LLC., Apnea Sciences Corporation, Inc., The Pure Sleep Company, Airway Management Inc., among others holds 8.9% of the global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market in 2016.

Medtronic:

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Minneapolis, U.S. Medtronic is a global healthcare solutions company and it is the world’s largest standalone medical technology development company. The company operates in cardiac and vascular group, minimally invasive therapies group, restorative therapies group, and diabetes group.

The company operates in more than 155 countries worldwide with more than 260 locations in research and development, manufacturing and distribution, and education centers. The company’s regional locations are Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Central Asia, South Asia, North America, and Western Europe.

GE Healthcare:

Founded in 2004 and headquartered Little Chalfont, United Kingdom. GE healthcare provides transformational medical technologies and services. GE health care operates through three business segments health care systems, life sciences and healthcare digital. The healthcare systems segment offers a wide range of products for diagnostic imaging and clinical systems. Diagnostic imaging systems offer products such as digital mammography, X-ray, computed tomography (CT), surgical and interventional imaging, magnetic resonance (MR) and molecular imaging technologies. Clinical systems comprises of ultrasound, bone densitometry, electrocardiography (ECG), patient monitoring, incubators, infant warmers, respiratory care, and anesthesia management. Life Sciences segment delivers products, services and manufacturing solutions for drug discovery, the biopharmaceutical industry and cellular technologies. Healthcare digital segment provides medical technologies, software, analytics, cloud solutions.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. was founded in 1976 and headquartered in Murrysville, Pennsylvania, U.S. Koninklijke Philips N.V. focuses on developing, manufacturing and distributing products for personal health, diagnosis & treatment, connected care & health informatics, health tech and many more. Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates through 20 business segments: advanced molecular imaging, emergency care and resuscitation, mother& child care, clinical informatics, computed tomography, diagnostic ECG, fluoroscopy, hospital respiratory care, interventional devices and therapies, interventional X-ray, mammography, sleep & respiratory care, radiography, refurbished systems, patient monitoring, radiation oncology, ultrasound, customer service solutions, magnetic resonance and pathology. The Company’s Diagnosis & Treatment businesses segment offers precision medicine, and treatment and therapy. With its image-guided therapy, X-ray, clinicians are provided with the technology that determines the presence of disease and guide treatment procedures. It provides image guidance both in its products and by partnering with radiation therapy companies to deliver cancer treatment.

The report consists with all the company profiles along with the market drivers and restrains with the help of SWOT analysis.

