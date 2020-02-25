Global Automotive eCall Market Professional Survey Report 2019, Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure Analysis

The latest report on “Automotive eCall Market (Type – Automatic, and Manual Button; Application – Passenger Vehicle, and Commercial Vehicle): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global automotive eCall market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The eCall is the latest safety feature that contacts the emergency services automatically via call and sending a location in case of serious road accidents anywhere. The eCall device can automatically dial emergency helpline numbers and wirelessly send airbag deployment. It also sends impact sensor information which includes the crash impact, as well as GPS or location coordinates to local emergency agencies. A minimum required data is sent to the eCall operator such as vehicle identification, time, eCall status, precise location. To reduce the economic and life losses caused by road accidents, The European Union had initiated the eCall service and now made it mandatory. On 28 April 2015, the European Parliament voted in favor of the European eCall regulation, which came into effect from 1st April 2018. After this mandatory regulation, all new cars and light vans have been sold with an in-built eCall system all over the EU. Out of EU countries, eCall service has been regularized in Turkey in 2018.

Increasing demand for safety features in automotive vehicles is the major factor driving the automotive eCall market. The Increasing number of regulatory measures for the installation of eCall system in automobiles is boosting the automotive eCall market. The increasing collaboration among nations to share telematics infrastructure is the factor enhancing the automotive eCall market. The bundling of telematics services by OEMs is propelling the automotive eCall market.

However, the high cost of establishing standalone eCall system infrastructure remains one of the major restraints to the automotive eCall market. Also, the hardware needs to be reconfigured according to the emergency services for that region is the factor hampering the growth of the automotive eCall market. On the other hand, growing demand for advanced automotive safety systems from developing regions offer favorable opportunities for the automotive eCall market.

Europe is Dominant in the Automotive eCall Market

Geographically, Europe is dominant in the automotive eCall market. The High adoption rate of innovative solutions and strategic partnerships are the factors driving the automotive eCall market in Europe. The Asia Pacific holds the second largest market share in the automotive eCall market. The increasing number of vehicles is the factor boosting the automotive eCall market in the Asia Pacific. North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Segment Covered

The report on the global automotive eCall market covers segments such as type and application. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include automatic, and manual buttons. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Valeo S.A., Aptiv PLC, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., DENSO Corporation, Harman International Industries, Inc., Telit Communications PLC, LG Electronics Inc., Gemalto, and Other Companies.

