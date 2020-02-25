Global Automotive Integrated Circuits (ICs) Market: Increased Demand from Industry to Spell Growth for Market, Says IGR

The latest report on “Automotive Integrated Circuits (ICs) Market (Type – Monolithic Integrated Circuits, Digital Integrated Circuits, Analog Integrated Circuits, and Hybrid Integrated Circuits; Vehicle Types – Passenger Vehicle, and Commercial Vehicle; Application – Advance Driver Assistance System, In-vehicle Networking, Engine Management, Transmission Control System, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global automotive integrated circuits (ICs) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Integrated circuits (ICs) is an electronic component essential in the vehicle control units. It is divided into various types includes monolithic integrated circuits, digital integrated circuits, analog integrated circuits, and hybrid integrated circuits. Further, the increasing uses of automotive integrated circuit technology in vehicle airbags, transmission control systems, engine management, advanced driver assistance systems, and in-vehicle communication drives the automotive integrated circuits market over the forecast period. Moreover, stringent government regulation regarding driver safety and security is another major factor contributing to the growth of the market. It is estimated that; more than 80 million passenger cars were produced around the world in 2017. Moreover, increasing vehicle production across the globe has a positive impact on market growth.

The government mandates and consumer demand for the electronics the system that improves vehicle performance, which adds comfort and convenience. This, in turn, drives the growth of the automotive integrated circuits market. Additionally, the emergence of IoT is one the major trend in the automotive industry is likely to have a positive impact on market growth. However, the design complexity of the automotive integrated circuits is expected to restraints market growth. The increasing demand for electronics in vehicles creates growth opportunities for the market.

Going further, players operating in this market are focusing on the new product launch, which, in turn, creates growth opportunities for the automotive integrated circuits market. For instance, In August 2019, Semiconductor supplier Dialog Semiconductor plc has introduced a mixed-signal IC, designated the SLG46620-A, that can be configured to implement a number of functions for in-vehicle navigation, infotainment, advanced driver assistance systems, automotive display clusters, and body electronics.

North America Dominates the Global Automotive Integrated Circuits Market

Among the region, the global automotive integrated circuits market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. North America dominates the global automotive integrated circuits market over the forecast period owing to the presence of major players in this region. On the other hand, Europe is accounted for to hold the second position in this market. It is reported that, in 2018, EU manufacturers produced 16.5 million passenger cars representing 21% of global car output and more than 2.6 million commercial vehicles. This, in turn, augments the automotive integrated circuits market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. This is due to the government incentives encouraging vehicle standards and increasing inclination towards safety and security among passengers in the region. High production and sales of vehicles are the factors driving the automotive integrated circuits market in the Asia Pacific.

Segment Covered

The report on global automotive integrated circuits (ICs) market covers segments such as type, vehicle types, and application. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include monolithic integrated circuits, digital integrated circuits, analog integrated circuits, and hybrid integrated circuits. On the basis of vehicle types, the sub-markets include passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include advanced driver assistance systems, in-vehicle networking, engine management, transmission control system, and other applications.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Toshiba Electronics, STMicroelectronics, Rohm Semiconductor, ON Semiconductor, Microchip Technology Inc., Atmel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Texas Instruments, Infineon Technologies AG, and Renesas Electronics Corporation.

