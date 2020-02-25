Global Automotive On-board Power Inverter Market Analyzed Closely in New Market Research Report

The latest report on “Automotive On-board Power Inverter Market (Vehicle Type – Passenger Vehicles, and Commercial Vehicles; Power Range – Less Than 150 W, and Over 150 W): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global automotive on-board power inverter market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Research [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/16972

Automotive on-board power inverter is an electronic device that is used to convert battery’s DC power supply into alternating current (AC) to operate electronic devices like infotainment systems, mobile phone chargers, laptops, and other devices. Automotive on-board AC-DC power inverters also allow power electrical equipment away from normal main power for safety concerns. In 2019, ZF and Danfoss Company collaborated with each other to develop novel power modules. The common goal of the companies is to improve the efficiency of electric drivelines by leveraging engineering and cost benefits at the interface between power modules and inverters.

The increasing adoption of electronic devices inside an automobile is the major driving factor for the automotive on-board power inverter market. Moreover, the growing demand for connected devices in the automobile is the factor propelling the automotive on-board power inverter market. The higher growth rate of the global electric vehicle market is the factor boosting the automotive on-board power inverter market. Additionally, the rising prevalence of handheld devices among drivers is the factor enhancing the automotive on-board power inverter market. One of the prominent features of automotive on-board power inverters is that they can constantly change their polarity and continuously supply the electric current one way over the circuit. This factor helps to grow the automotive on-board power inverter market.

However, the high cost of integration remains one of the major restraints to the automotive on-board power inverter market. Moreover, reduced safety due to heavy currents flowing through terminals and wired connections are the factors hampering the automotive on-board power inverter market. An increase in the focus of OEMs toward efficient power management offers favorable opportunities in the automotive on-board power inverter market.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is the dominant region in the automotive on-board power inverter market. The increasing number of rental cab services that uses GPS, telematics system and increasing the production of passenger cars are the factors propelling the automotive on-board power inverter market in the Asia Pacific. North America holds the second-largest market share of the automotive on-board power inverter market. Increasing the presence of the leading automotive car makers is the factor boosting the automotive on-board power inverter market in North America. Europe is expected to grow at a higher CAGR in the forecast period due to the increasing installation of electrical gadgets in the vehicles.

Segment Covered

The report on the global automotive on-board power inverter market covers segments such as vehicle type, and power range. On the basis of vehicle type, the sub-markets include passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. On the basis of power range, the sub-markets include less than 150 w and over 150 w.

Browse Detailed TOC and Description of this Exclusive [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/automotive/global-automotive-on-board-power-inverter-market

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Lear Corporation, BESTEK, Delta Electronics, Inc., Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Sensata Technologies, Inc., Samlex America Inc., Stanley Black & Decker, Inc, and Other Companies.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the automotive on-board power inverter.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and applications segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.