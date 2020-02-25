Global Automotive Split-view Camera Module Market: Latest Global Insights, Growth Factors, Challenges and Industry Trends 2019-2025

The latest report on the “Automotive Split-view Camera Module Market (Type – CCD Chip, and CMOS Chip; Application – OEMs, and Aftermarket; Vehicle Type – Passenger Vehicles, and Commercial Vehicles): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global automotive split-view camera module market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The automotive split-view camera is a wide-angle lens on both sides (front-back) of the vehicle. This camera can cover a larger area of view (180 degrees) than a traditional camera (130 degrees), and it sends the video on the vehicle’s screen. Then the video splits into three parts on the screen as left, center, and right of the driver. It helps to drive in the traffic, packed parking lots and reduces the risk of accidents. The split view gets shut off as soon as the vehicle reaches a speed of 6.2 mph (10 kph). Ford had first introduced the split view in its 2015 Ford Edge and 2016 Explorer models in the USA and China. One of the key trends is the Front split view that has an edge over other vehicles having an only rearview. The front split view is expected to come to the new Ford S-MAX and Galaxy models in Europe. Ford has also announced that the split view will be implemented on its all SUV models globally by 2020.

The increase in awareness regarding safety among customers, increasing demand for vehicles with advanced safety features is the factor driving the growth of the automotive split-view camera module market. Stringent vehicular safety regulations across the world are boosting the market. The government initiatives such as promoting the camera system are the factor enhancing the automotive split-view camera module market. Further, Increasing innovations and technological advancements are the factors impelling the automotive split-view camera module market. The installation of an automotive split-view camera involves the additional installation of components resulting in an increased overall cost of the vehicles. Also, if cameras incorporated in the system get damaged, the consumers replace the entire automotive split-view camera that incurs a huge cost.

However, the high cost of the automotive split-view camera yet remains one of the major restraints to the automotive split-view camera module market. Moreover, the availability of better alternatives is also hampering the automotive split-view camera module market. The development of automotive split-view cameras with a 180-degree view is the factor that offers a favorable opportunity in the automotive split-view cameras market.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is the dominant region in the automotive split-view cameras market. Deployment of new production facilities and an increase in automotive sales results in a surge of expenditures and upcoming passengers are the factors driving the growth of the automotive split-view cameras market in the Asia Pacific region. North America is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period. The increasing government initiatives regarding awareness of automotive split-view cameras market and innovation of technologies are expected to drive the growth of the market in North America.

The report on the global automotive split-view camera module market covers segments such as type, application, and vehicle type. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include CCD chip and CMOS chip. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include OEMs and the aftermarket. On the basis of vehicle type, the sub-markets include passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Aptiv PLC, Valeo SA, Rosco, Inc., Ford Motor Company, Clarion Co., Ltd., Nissan Motor Company Ltd., MapmyIndia, and Other companies.

