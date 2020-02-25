Global Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market by Top Manufacturers –ARGON MEDICAL CP Medical, Inc., Cianna Medical, STERYLAB S.r.l., SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH, Elucent Medical

The competitive scenario of the manufacturer and market share given to all major players based on production capacity, sales, revenue, geographical presence and other key factors is analysed strategically in this global breast lesion localization methods market report.

The report contains a detailed description, a competitive scenario, a wide range of market leaders and business strategies, as well as their SWOT analysis. The report also provides Porter analysis, PESTEL analysis and market appeal, which helps to better understand the macro and micro market scenario.

It also provides explicit information over recent years on mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other important market activities. The report also covers data on import / export in the key regions of the report. This report includes consumer perspective data, comprehensive analysis, statistics, market share, company performance, historical analysis from 2012 to 2017, volume, revenue, YOY growth rate and CAGR forecast for uptill 2026.

Global Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market is expected to reach USD 1,367.61 million by 2025 from USD 544.56 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 12.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key features of market

Changing market dynamics of the industry To get a comprehensive overview of the global breast lesion localization methods market. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value In-depth market segmentation Competitive landscape

Major Market Competitors/Players:The global breast lesion localization methods market is highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. ARGON MEDICAL dominated the breast cancer lesion localization methods market accounting for a highest market share in 2017, followed by Cook Group and C. R. Bard, Inc. Other players in this market include are CP Medical, Inc., Cianna Medical, STERYLAB S.r.l., SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH, Elucent Medical, Tsunami S.r.l., M.D.L. srl and Biomedical Srl among others.

Market Segmentation: By Type (Wire Localization, Radioisotope Localization, Radioactive Seed Localization, Radio Occult Lesion Localization, Magnetic Tracers, Others), By Biopsy Techniques (Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy, Core Needle Biopsy, Surgical Biopsy, Incisional Biopsy, Excisional Biopsy, Vacuum-Assisted Breast Biopsy, Others), By End-user (Diagnostic Centres, Hospitals, Oncology Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Key Points: Global Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market

ARGON MEDICAL is going to dominate the global breast lesion localization methods market following with Cook Group and C. R. Bard, Inc. Some of the other players are CP Medical, Inc., Cianna Medical, STERYLAB S.r.l., SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH, Elucent Medical, Tsunami S.r.l., M.D.L. srl and Biomedical Srl among others.

The wire localization segment is dominating the global breast lesion localization methods market. However, magnetic tracers are expected to dominate the global breast lesion localization methods market during the forecast period.

The fine needle aspiration biopsy is dominating the breast lesion localization methods market with 32.3% market share, growing at a CAGR 12.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

ARGON MEDICAL:

ARGON MEDICAL, incepted in 1972 and headquartered at Texas, U.S. The company is engaged in the production of stainless steel guidewires for critical care procedures, interventional cardiology interventional radiology, and vascular surgery.. It is one of the pioneered companies in thrombus management, dialysis, vascular tools, drainage catheters and bone and soft tissue biopsy needles.

It has 800 employees globally. It has its global networks through direct sales representatives and distributors in the United States and internationally. It operates as a subsidiary of ACI Medical Devices, Inc.

COOK GROUP:

Founded in 1963 and headquarter at Bloomington, Indiana, Cook Group is a privately held company which is focusing in the manufacturing of medical devices. The company operates through three main divisions, namely, Cook Services Cook Medical, and Cook Properties. The all three divisions are made up of several subsidiary companies. These three segments are operated by various subsidiaries present globally. The first products of company included catheters, needles, and wire guides. Cook Medical offers more than 16,000 products across 13 hospital service lines, and provides its services to over 135 countries..

C. R. Bard, Inc.:

Founded in 1907 and headquartered at Murray Hill, New Jersey, U.S. C. R. Bard, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of medical technologies. The company operates through four business segments: vascular, urology, oncology and surgical specialties. The vascular segment offers a wide range of products for endovascular and grafts includes biopsy devices, peripheral angioplasty catheters, drug-coated PTA balloons, vena cava filters, peripheral vascular stents and stent grafts, dialysis access grafts and peripheral vascular grafts. The urology segment of the company offers various products pertaining to basic drainage, continence, urological specialty, catheter stabilization, targeted temperature and management’s products. The oncology segment of the company offers various devices including implantable ports, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs) and vascular access ultrasounds. The key products included in the surgical specialties are soft tissue repair, performance irrigation and bio-surgical products.

R. Bard, Inc. has companies operating across the North America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. Some of its subsidiaries include Bard Access System Inc. (U.S.), Bard Medical Division (U.S.), Davol Inc. (U.S.), Bard Peripheral Vascular, Inc. (U.S.), Bard Limited (U.K.), Bard Biopsy System (U.S.), Bard LAPAC (U.S.), Liberator Medical Supply, Inc. (U.S.), C. R. Bard GmbH (UAE) and many more subsidiaries across the globe.

The report consists with all the company profiles along with the market drivers and restrains with the help of SWOT analysis.

Customization Options

· All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level and can be customized according to needs.

· All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization).

