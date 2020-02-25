Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market is valued at 5950 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 19100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

First Solar

Sharp

Yingli Solar

Solar Frontier

SunPower

Solarcentury

Hanwha Solar

REC Group

Panasonic

Kyocera

Canadian Solar

Suntech

Trina Solar

Meyer Burger

AGC Solar

Harsha Abakus Solar

Sapa Group

Wurth Solar

Chengdu Xushuang

Changzhou NESL

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single Crystal Silicon

Polycrystalline Silicon

Thin Film

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV)

1.2 Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Single Crystal Silicon

1.2.3 Polycrystalline Silicon

1.2.4 Thin Film

1.3 Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Others

1.3 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Size

1.4.1 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production

3.4.1 North America Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production

3.5.1 Europe Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Business

7.1 First Solar

7.1.1 First Solar Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 First Solar Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Sharp

7.2.1 Sharp Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Sharp Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Yingli Solar

7.3.1 Yingli Solar Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Yingli Solar Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Solar Frontier

7.4.1 Solar Frontier Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Solar Frontier Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 SunPower

7.5.1 SunPower Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 SunPower Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Solarcentury

7.6.1 Solarcentury Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Solarcentury Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Hanwha Solar

7.7.1 Hanwha Solar Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Hanwha Solar Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 REC Group

7.8.1 REC Group Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 REC Group Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Panasonic

7.9.1 Panasonic Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Panasonic Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Kyocera

7.10.1 Kyocera Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Kyocera Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Canadian Solar

7.12 Suntech

7.13 Trina Solar

7.14 Meyer Burger

7.15 AGC Solar

7.16 Harsha Abakus Solar

7.17 Sapa Group

7.18 Wurth Solar

7.19 Chengdu Xushuang

7.20 Changzhou NESL

8 Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV)

8.4 Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Distributors List

9.3 Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Forecast

11.1 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer