Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Surpass US$ 234.2 Billion By 2026
Acumen Research and Consulting present a new research report titled “Data Center Liquid Cooling Market” that includes the analysis of the various segments of this market across the important regions in the world.
The Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Data Center Liquid Cooling Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Data Center Liquid Cooling Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Data Center Liquid Cooling Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.
Market Players:
The key enterprises operating in the world-wide data center liquid cooling market are Chilldyne Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, CoolIT Systems Inc., Vertiv Co., Schneider Electric, Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg., and Alfa Laval.
The Major Market Segments of Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market are as below:
Market Segmentation
Market By Cooling Technique
- Small and mid-sized data center
- Large data center
Market By Component
- Solution
- Direct Immersion Cooling
- Single Phase Cooling
- Two Phase Cooling
- Indirect Cooling
- Rack Based Cooling
- Row Based Cooling
- Services
- Consulting
- Maintenance & support
- Installation & deployment
- Direct Immersion Cooling
Market By Application
- BFSI
- Colocation
- Energy
- Government
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- IT & Telecom
- others
Market By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Chile
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of MEA
TABLE OF CONTENT
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Data Center Liquid Cooling
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market By Cooling Technique
1.2.2.1. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Cooling Technique (2015-2026)
1.2.2.2. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue Share By Cooling Technique in 2017
1.2.2.3. Small and mid-sized data center
1.2.2.4. Large data center
1.2.2.5. Others
1.2.3. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market By Component
1.2.3.1. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Component (2015-2026)
1.2.3.2. Solution
1.2.3.3. Direct Immersion Cooling
1.2.3.4. Indirect Cooling
1.2.3.5. Services
1.2.3.6. Others
1.2.4. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market By Application
1.2.4.1. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2026)
1.2.4.2. BFSI
1.2.4.3. Colocation
1.2.4.4. Energy
1.2.4.5. Government
1.2.4.6. Healthcare
1.2.4.7. Manufacturing
1.2.4.8. IT & Telecom
1.2.4.9. Others
1.2.5. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market by Geography
1.2.5.1. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)
1.2.5.2. North America Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.5.3. Europe Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.5.5. Latin America Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Major Manufacturers in 2017
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Major Manufacturers in 2017
3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Major Manufacturers in 2017
3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Major Manufacturers in 2017
CHAPTER 4. DATA CENTER LIQUID COOLING MARKET BY TECHNOLOGIES
4.1. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Revenue By Cooling Technique
4.2. Small and mid-sized data center
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.3. Large data center
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.4. Other
4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. DATA CENTER LIQUID COOLING MARKET BY IMPURITIES
5.1. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Revenue By Component
5.2. Solution
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.3. Direct Immersion Cooling
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.4. Indirect Cooling
5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.5. Services
5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.6. Others
5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. DATA CENTER LIQUID COOLING MARKET BY END USERS
6.1. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Revenue By Application
6.2. BFSI
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.3. Colocation
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.4. Energy
6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.5. Government
6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.6. Healthcare
6.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.7. Manufacturing
6.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.8. IT & Telecom
6.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.9. Others
6.9.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.9.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA DATA CENTER LIQUID COOLING MARKET BY COUNTRY
7.1. North America Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.2. North America Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
7.3. U.S.
7.3.1. U.S. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.4. Canada
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.5. Mexico
7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. EUROPE DATA CENTER LIQUID COOLING MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. Europe Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.2. Europe Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
8.3. UK
8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4. Germany
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.5. France
8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.6. Spain
8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.7. Rest of Europe
8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC DATA CENTER LIQUID COOLING MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Asia-Pacific Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.2. Asia-Pacific Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
9.3. China
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4. Japan
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5. India
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6. Australia
9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7. South Korea
9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA DATA CENTER LIQUID COOLING MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Latin America Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.2. Latin America Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
10.3. Brazil
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4. Argentina
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5. Rest of Latin America
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST DATA CENTER LIQUID COOLING MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Middle East Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.2. Middle East Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
11.3. Saudi Arabia
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4. UAE
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Middle East
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. AFRICA DATA CENTER LIQUID COOLING MARKET BY COUNTRY
12.1. Africa Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.2. Africa Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
12.3. South Africa
12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4. Egypt
12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5. Rest of Africa
12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE
13.1. Chilldyne Inc.
13.1.1. Company Snapshot
13.1.2. Overview
13.1.3. Financial Overview
13.1.4. Type Portfolio
13.1.5. Key Developments
13.1.6. Strategies
13.2. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
13.2.1. Company Snapshot
13.2.2. Overview
13.2.3. Financial Overview
13.2.4. Type Portfolio
13.2.5. Key Developments
13.2.6. Strategies
13.3. CoolIT Systems Inc.
13.3.1. Company Snapshot
13.3.2. Overview
13.3.3. Financial Overview
13.3.4. Type Portfolio
13.3.5. Key Developments
13.3.6. Strategies
13.4. Vertiv Co.
13.4.1. Company Snapshot
13.4.2. Overview
13.4.3. Financial Overview
13.4.4. Type Portfolio
13.4.5. Key Developments
13.4.6. Strategies
13.5. Schneider Electric
13.5.1. Company Snapshot
13.5.2. Overview
13.5.3. Financial Overview
13.5.4. Type Portfolio
13.5.5. Key Developments
13.5.6. Strategies
13.6. Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg.
13.6.1. Company Snapshot
13.6.2. Overview
13.6.3. Financial Overview
13.6.4. Type Portfolio
13.6.5. Key Developments
13.6.6. Strategies
13.7. Alfa Laval
13.7.1. Company Snapshot
13.7.2. Overview
13.7.3. Financial Overview
13.7.4. Type Portfolio
13.7.5. Key Developments
13.7.6. Strategies
13.8. Others
13.8.1. Company Snapshot
13.8.2. Overview
13.8.3. Financial Overview
13.8.4. Type Portfolio
13.8.5. Key Developments
13.8.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH
14.1. Research Methodology
14.1.1. Initial Data Search
14.1.2. Secondary Research
14.1.3. Primary Research
14.2. Assumptions and Scope
