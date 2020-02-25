Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Surpass US$ 234.2 Billion By 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting present a new research report titled “Data Center Liquid Cooling Market” that includes the analysis of the various segments of this market across the important regions in the world.

The Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Data Center Liquid Cooling Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Data Center Liquid Cooling Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Data Center Liquid Cooling Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

Market Players:

The key enterprises operating in the world-wide data center liquid cooling market are Chilldyne Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, CoolIT Systems Inc., Vertiv Co., Schneider Electric, Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg., and Alfa Laval.

The Major Market Segments of Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market are as below:

Market Segmentation

Market By Cooling Technique

Small and mid-sized data center

Large data center

Market By Component

Solution Direct Immersion Cooling Single Phase Cooling Two Phase Cooling Indirect Cooling Rack Based Cooling Row Based Cooling Services Consulting Maintenance & support Installation & deployment



Market By Application

BFSI

Colocation

Energy

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

others

Market By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Chile Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA



TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Data Center Liquid Cooling

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market By Cooling Technique

1.2.2.1. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Cooling Technique (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue Share By Cooling Technique in 2017

1.2.2.3. Small and mid-sized data center

1.2.2.4. Large data center

1.2.2.5. Others

1.2.3. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market By Component

1.2.3.1. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Component (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Solution

1.2.3.3. Direct Immersion Cooling

1.2.3.4. Indirect Cooling

1.2.3.5. Services

1.2.3.6. Others

1.2.4. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market By Application

1.2.4.1. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. BFSI

1.2.4.3. Colocation

1.2.4.4. Energy

1.2.4.5. Government

1.2.4.6. Healthcare

1.2.4.7. Manufacturing

1.2.4.8. IT & Telecom

1.2.4.9. Others

1.2.5. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market by Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.5.2. North America Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.3. Europe Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. DATA CENTER LIQUID COOLING MARKET BY TECHNOLOGIES

4.1. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Revenue By Cooling Technique

4.2. Small and mid-sized data center

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Large data center

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Other

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. DATA CENTER LIQUID COOLING MARKET BY IMPURITIES

5.1. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Revenue By Component

5.2. Solution

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Direct Immersion Cooling

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Indirect Cooling

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. Services

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. DATA CENTER LIQUID COOLING MARKET BY END USERS

6.1. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Revenue By Application

6.2. BFSI

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3. Colocation

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Energy

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5. Government

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.6. Healthcare

6.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.7. Manufacturing

6.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.8. IT & Telecom

6.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.9. Others

6.9.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.9.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA DATA CENTER LIQUID COOLING MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. North America Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. Mexico

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE DATA CENTER LIQUID COOLING MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC DATA CENTER LIQUID COOLING MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA DATA CENTER LIQUID COOLING MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Argentina

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST DATA CENTER LIQUID COOLING MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. Saudi Arabia

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. UAE

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. AFRICA DATA CENTER LIQUID COOLING MARKET BY COUNTRY

12.1. Africa Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.2. Africa Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

12.3. South Africa

12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4. Egypt

12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5. Rest of Africa

12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Cooling Technique, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE

13.1. Chilldyne Inc.

13.1.1. Company Snapshot

13.1.2. Overview

13.1.3. Financial Overview

13.1.4. Type Portfolio

13.1.5. Key Developments

13.1.6. Strategies

13.2. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

13.2.1. Company Snapshot

13.2.2. Overview

13.2.3. Financial Overview

13.2.4. Type Portfolio

13.2.5. Key Developments

13.2.6. Strategies

13.3. CoolIT Systems Inc.

13.3.1. Company Snapshot

13.3.2. Overview

13.3.3. Financial Overview

13.3.4. Type Portfolio

13.3.5. Key Developments

13.3.6. Strategies

13.4. Vertiv Co.

13.4.1. Company Snapshot

13.4.2. Overview

13.4.3. Financial Overview

13.4.4. Type Portfolio

13.4.5. Key Developments

13.4.6. Strategies

13.5. Schneider Electric

13.5.1. Company Snapshot

13.5.2. Overview

13.5.3. Financial Overview

13.5.4. Type Portfolio

13.5.5. Key Developments

13.5.6. Strategies

13.6. Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg.

13.6.1. Company Snapshot

13.6.2. Overview

13.6.3. Financial Overview

13.6.4. Type Portfolio

13.6.5. Key Developments

13.6.6. Strategies

13.7. Alfa Laval

13.7.1. Company Snapshot

13.7.2. Overview

13.7.3. Financial Overview

13.7.4. Type Portfolio

13.7.5. Key Developments

13.7.6. Strategies

13.8. Others

13.8.1. Company Snapshot

13.8.2. Overview

13.8.3. Financial Overview

13.8.4. Type Portfolio

13.8.5. Key Developments

13.8.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH

14.1. Research Methodology

14.1.1. Initial Data Search

14.1.2. Secondary Research

14.1.3. Primary Research

14.2. Assumptions and Scope

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

About Us:

Acumen Research and Consulting (ARC) is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.