Global Database Automation Market 2018 by Top Competitors Analysis Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, CA Technologies, BMC Software, Micro Focus, AWS, Datavail, Percona, DBmaestro, HelpSystems, Datical, Redgate

Database automation is cloud integrated system which is applied in machine learning so that it can deliver self-driving, self-tuning, self-recovering, self-scaling and self-securing administration. Furthermore it also supports multi-vendor, cross-operating system, standalone databases along and also identifies complex database configurations namely clusters.

Market Analysis: Global Database Automation Market

The Global Database Automation Market is expected to reach USD 1527.82 Million by 2025, from USD 102 Million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 40.26% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Companies such as Oracle and BMC Software, Inc. (U.S.) provide data base automation solution which will affect the growth of market in future.

Global Database Automation Market, By Component (Solution and Service), By Deployment Mode (Cloud , On-Premises), By Application (Provisioning, Backup, and Security, Compliance), By Enterprise Size, By Vertical, By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Database Automation Market

Some of the major players operating in the global database automation unit market are

Microsoft (US)

IBM (US)

Oracle (US)

CA Technologies (US)

BMC Software (US)

Micro Focus (UK)

AWS (US)

Datavail (US)

Percona (US),

DBmaestro (US),

HelpSystems (US),

Datical (US),

Redgate (UK),

WhereScape (New Zealand),

Severalnines (Sweden),

Quest Software (US),

IDERA (US),

SAP (Germany),

Chef (US),

Redis Labs (US),

NuoDB (US),

TestingWhiz (US),

Puppet (US),

Clustrix (US), and

MemSQL (US), are among the others mentioned in the report.

In 2017, Oracle Company launched 18c autonomous database cloud which included various capabilities like self-driving and self-repairing. Furthermore it also provided fully-integrated machine learning algorithms.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Continuously growing volumes of data across verticals

Increasing demand for automating repetitive database management processes

Proliferation of cloud-based applications and services

Privacy and security of the data stored on databases

Market Segmentation: Global Database Automation Market

The global database automation market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, application and enterprise size, vertical and geographical segments.

Based on component, the market is segmented into solution and service

On the basis of deployment mode, the market segmented into cloud and on-premises

On the basis of application, the market segmented into provisioning, backup, and security and compliance

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Database Automation Market

The global database automation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of database automation unit market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

