Global Demand for Glass Bonding Adhesive Market to Incur Considerable Upsurge During 2017-2027

The use of adhesives and glues as a bonding agent between glass and other materials is increasing now a days. The glass bonding adhesives has a wide renege of applications in automotive industry for bonding the glass in vehicles, manufacturing of water tanks and optical glasses, bonding of window glass to frame or structure etc. The selection of a suitable adhesive for proper bonding of glass depends upon various factors such as loads and stresses at which the glass must resist, functional and technical requirement of a joint etc.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2602

Glass bonding adhesive Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growth of glass bonding adhesives market is driven by the growing investments in new manufacturing plants for automotive, rail, wind, aerospace, infrastructure development industries, and various structural projects. The demand from end use industries such as transportation, electronics and furniture for high quality glass bonding adhesives is also driving the glass bonding adhesives market. The increasing demand from medical industry for glass bonding adhesives is likewise driving the market. The growing end use industries in developing regions such as India, China, Mexico is anticipated to drive the glass bonding adhesives market during the forecast period.

Silicon is on the fastest growing segment in the global glass adhesives market. The developments in the silicon type glass bonding adhesives has increased its demand in medical, electronics application and glass bonding industries. The increasing prices of raw material may act as a restraint for the glass bonding adhesives market.

Glass bonding adhesive Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Type,

UV Curable Acrylate

Silicone

UV Curable Epoxy

Polyurethane

Others

On the basis of End-use Industry,

Furniture

Electronics

Transportation

Medical

Industrial Applications

Others

Glass bonding adhesive Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global Glass bonding adhesive Market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). APEJ is the fastest growing market for glass bonding adhesives. The countries such as Taiwan, China, and South Korea are the major hubs for the manufacturing of electronic equipment and components are expected to drive the glass bonding adhesive market in APEJ region. The major manufacturers of glass bonding adhesives have presence in North America region. The growing end use industries like transportation, electronics, and medical in U.S. and Canada is likely to drive the glass bonding adhesives market in this region.

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2602

Glass bonding adhesive Market: Key Players