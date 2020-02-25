Global Fitness Equipment Market 2025 Brief Analysis by Top Key Players Like- Brunswick Corporation, Technogym, Johnson Health Tech. Co. Ltd. and Precor Incorporated, StairMaster etc

This research report categorizes the global fitness equipment market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Fitness Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 29,867.49 million by 2025 from USD 18,599.79 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major countries covered in this report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Key Points: Global Fitness Equipment Market

Covestro AG is going to dominate the global fitness equipment market following with Brunswick Corporation, Technogym, Johnson Health Tech. Co. Ltd and Precor Incorporated. Some of the other players are StairMaster, COSMED, GE healthcare, SECA others among others.

The global polyamide market is expected to reach USD 21,091.49 million by 2025, from USD 12,543.79 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The health clubs / gym is expected to dominate the fitness equipment market with 45.1% market share, growing at a CAGR 5.8% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Top Key Players:The global fitness equipment market is highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. Brunswick Corporation dominated the fitness equipment market accounting for a highest market share in 2017, followed by Technogym, Johnson Health Tech. Co. Ltd. and Precor Incorporated. Other players in this market include are StairMaster, COSMED, GE healthcare, omron Healthcare Inc., Seca among others.

BRUNSWICK CORPORATION:

Founded in 1907 and headquartered in Illinois, U.S.. Brunswick Corporation operates in three divisions such as marine, fitness and billiards. The company is a market leader in these three industries. Under the division of fitness it comprises of full line of cardiovascular fitness equipment (including treadmills, total body cross-trainers, stair climbers and stationary exercise bicycles) and strength-training equipment under the Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group and SCIFIT brands.

The Fitness segment also includes InMovement products for productive well-being and its active recreation business, including billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture. All these fitness brands are into home products, commercial fitness equipment, active aging and well-being. The company has total 13000 employees around the world. The company’s product categories are propulsion, fitness and boat. The company overall operates in 30 countries.

TECHNOGYM:

Technogym was founded in 1983 by Nerio Alessandri and headquartered in Cesena, FC, Italy. Technogym, the wellness company is the world leader in designing, manufacturing of fitness equipment & solutions for private homes, hotels, corporate gyms, rehabilitation centers, fitness clubs, professional sports facilities and more.

Technogym specializes in activity and exercising software solutions, premium home and commercial fitness equipment, end-to-end wellness solutions, interior design and customization of wellness spaces & fitness facility management software.

JOHNSON HEALTH TECH CO LTD:

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Taichung, Taiwan. The company is Asia’s largest, and world’s third largest and one of the industry’s fastest growing fitness equipment manufacturers. Johnson Health Tech Co Ltd. includes eight different brands such as Matrix, Vision, Horizon and Tempo. Johnson’s global network consists of manufacturing facilities in Shanghai and Taiwan, with research &development centers in North America, Shanghai and Taiwan. The company’s worldwide network consists of 26 wholly-owned subsidiaries and service network of 60 countries.

