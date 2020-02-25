Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Veplas

Enduro Composites

Harwal Group

Graphite India

Saudi Arabian Amiantit

Sarplast

Composite Pipes Industry

HOBAS

Dubai Pipes Factory

Fibrex

Future Pipe Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Epoxy

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Wastewater Treatment

Irrigation

Water Supply

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe

1.2 Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Epoxy

1.2.3 Polyester

1.2.4 Vinyl Ester

1.3 Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Segment by Application

1.3.1 Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Oil & Gas

1.3.3 Chemicals

1.3.4 Wastewater Treatment

1.3.5 Irrigation

1.3.6 Water Supply

1.3 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market Size

1.4.1 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production

3.4.1 North America Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production

3.5.1 Europe Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Business

7.1 Veplas

7.1.1 Veplas Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Veplas Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Enduro Composites

7.2.1 Enduro Composites Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Enduro Composites Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Harwal Group

7.3.1 Harwal Group Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Harwal Group Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Graphite India

7.4.1 Graphite India Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Graphite India Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Saudi Arabian Amiantit

7.5.1 Saudi Arabian Amiantit Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Saudi Arabian Amiantit Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Sarplast

7.6.1 Sarplast Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Sarplast Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Composite Pipes Industry

7.7.1 Composite Pipes Industry Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Composite Pipes Industry Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 HOBAS

7.8.1 HOBAS Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 HOBAS Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Dubai Pipes Factory

7.9.1 Dubai Pipes Factory Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Dubai Pipes Factory Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Fibrex

7.10.1 Fibrex Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Fibrex Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Future Pipe Industries

8 Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe

8.4 Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Distributors List

9.3 Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market Forecast

11.1 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipe Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

