Global Industrial PC Market 2019-2026 | Major Competitors Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Industrial PC Inc, B&R, The Contec Group, Protech Technologies, Inc., Acnodes, Phoenix Contact, DFI, Vartech Systems Inc., Crystal Group Inc., Four-Faith

Global Industrial PC Market Research Report includes the complete analysis of each segment in terms of opportunity, market attractiveness index and growth rate, top players and newcomers in industry, competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges. Key statistics on the market status, Which give the clear idea about the product differentiation and an understanding of competitive landscape globally,

The report obtains several important factors, starting from the basics to advanced market intelligence which plays a crucial part in strategizing. Global Industrial PC Market describes complete industry Outlook with in-depth analysis.

Get A Free Sample Report Now @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-industrial-pc-market

Global Industrial PC market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Major Players: Global Industrial PC Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are-Advantech CO., LTD., Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co.KG, Kontron AG, Siemens AG, General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Industrial PC Inc, B&R, The Contec Group, Protech Technologies, Inc., Acnodes, Phoenix Contact, DFI, Vartech Systems Inc., Crystal Group Inc., Four-Faith, Logic Supply and others.

Products of the report

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2026. Competitive landscape Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Industrial PC Market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets. Analyze and forecast the Global Industrial PC Market on the basis of type, function and application. Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis.

Drivers: Global Industrial PC Market

INCREASING ADOPTION OF IOT IN MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY:

IoT is considered as a helping hand in all the industries by providing automated solutions and ultimately making task easier, remote solutions for the manufacturing sector, which has also been coined as IIoT(Industrial IoT). Bsquare, the IoT solution provider has observed that manufacturing and oil & gas sectors are adopting the IoT solutions progressively for making various tasks easier. As per BSquare, more than 80% of the industrial organizations have adopted IoT solutions in 2017.

In addition, IoT reduces the human errors and casualties for the smooth operations and processes; also it helps in monitoring and automating the processes, by keeping it under control. The real time flares monitoring helps in custom tools that measure the gas emissions in real time. Smokeless flare can also be monitored remotely from the designated area for environmental protection. In 2015, manufacturers invested around USD 30billion in IoT globally, and it has been forecasted that it will rise to USD 50 billion by 2020.



Free Inquire Before Buying @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-industrial-pc-market

EFFECTIVE LUBRICATION WITH AUTOMATIC LUBRICATION SYSTEMS:

The main purpose of adopting the technical advanced PCs is to get the efficient and optimum results and the need to protect the environment through all the resources and would help in decreasing the overall cost which includes labour cost, processing cost and various other costs. This results in the increase in demand for the energy efficient manufacturing operations.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, all the industries can save almost USD 19 billion as per the 2004 energy prices, which is about 20% reduction of energy.

The energy intensity in the manufacturing can be reduced by using the combination of material efficiency and energy efficiency. In manufacturing operations material efficiency or quality can be measured or monitored by using the industrial PC.

As per EIA (Energy Information Administration), the average industrial consumption in Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries would increase by 0.5% from 2012 to 2040 whereas it would increase by 1.5% in Non-OECD countries

GROWING IMPORTANCE OF REGULATORY COMPLIANCES IN DEVELOPED AND DEVELOPING NATIONS:

It has been witnessed that various industries are facing data security problems in recent years. For instance, more than 45% of manufacturers in the UK have faced cyber-attack issues, which further led to huge financial losses or disruption to business. Owing to this issue, the governments in various countries are increasingly their focus towards data security compliances in industries such as banking, manufacturing, IT and others.

The increment in the demand for data security across these industries has led to an upsurge in the demand of PCs.

Some of the regulations that meet the industrial PC standards as per the regulatory and safety agency are as follows:

CE Marking for selling products in Europe

All GR-63, GR-487 and ETSI physical requirements for fulfilling the seismic and fire resistance

Environmental Requirements: Accelerated Thermal Aging, Assembly, Temperature and Humidity, Freeze/Thaw, Weather Tightness, Water Resistance, Corrosion Resistance, Chemical Resistance, Insect Resistance, Ultraviolet Resistance and Brush Fire Resistance

Conditional Criteria: Bullet Resistance and Cable Core Blocking Ability

Thus, regulations by Industrial PC regulatory and safety agency for data safety, is providing assurance to all the sectors for using industrial PC..

Restraint:

HIGH INITIAL COST IN THE INSTALLATION OF INDUSTRIAL COMPUTERS:

Industrial PCs can get customized as per the company’s requirement and also it is available in many other forms. So its cost also varies depending on the type of processors and other parts which would help in monitoring and visualizing the processes for production units as per the capacity of the industry.

As compared to the commercial PCs the total ownership of industrial PC is much lower in terms of the cost of repairing or replacing commercial PC’s that aren’t suitable with the rigorous demands of industrial use.

Industrial PCs can be costly to purchase but helps in monitoring and controlling the processes in various industries.

Market Trends:

On the basis of type the market is segmented into industrial panel PC, Box IPC, embedded panel PC, embedded box IPC, DIN rail industrial IPC, thin client industrial IPC, and rack mount industrial IPC.

is segmented into industrial panel PC, Box IPC, embedded panel PC, embedded box IPC, DIN rail industrial IPC, thin client industrial IPC, and rack mount industrial IPC. On the basis of industry, the market is segmented into discrete industries, process industries, and service industries.

the market is segmented into discrete industries, process industries, and service industries. On the basis of touchscreen technology , the market is segmented into resistive, capacitive and others.

, the market is segmented into resistive, capacitive and others. On the basis of data storage medium (solid state and rotating), the market is segmented into solid state and rotation.

the market is segmented into solid state and rotation. On the basis of sales channel the market is segmented into direct sales and indirect sales.

To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry… @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-industrial-pc-market

About Us:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact Us-

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]