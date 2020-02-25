Global Investment Casting Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Investment Casting market is valued at 19800 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 25900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Investment Casting volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Investment Casting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alcoa

Precision Castparts

CIREX

Zollern

Milwaukee Precision Casting

MetalTek

RLM Industries

Impro

Dongying Giayoung

Dongfeng

Ningbo Wanguan

Taizhou Xinyu

Jiwei

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sodium Silicate Process

Tetraethyl Orthosilicate/ Silica Sol Process

Segment by Application

Automotive

Aerospace &Military

Industrial Gas Turbines

General Industrial

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Investment Casting Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Investment Casting

1.2 Investment Casting Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Investment Casting Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Sodium Silicate Process

1.2.3 Tetraethyl Orthosilicate/ Silica Sol Process

1.3 Investment Casting Segment by Application

1.3.1 Investment Casting Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Aerospace &Military

1.3.4 Industrial Gas Turbines

1.3.5 General Industrial

1.3.6 Others

1.3 Global Investment Casting Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Investment Casting Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Investment Casting Market Size

1.4.1 Global Investment Casting Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Investment Casting Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Investment Casting Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Investment Casting Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Investment Casting Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Investment Casting Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Investment Casting Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Investment Casting Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Investment Casting Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Investment Casting Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Investment Casting Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Investment Casting Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Investment Casting Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Investment Casting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Investment Casting Production

3.4.1 North America Investment Casting Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Investment Casting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Investment Casting Production

3.5.1 Europe Investment Casting Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Investment Casting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Investment Casting Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Investment Casting Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Investment Casting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Investment Casting Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Investment Casting Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Investment Casting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Investment Casting Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Investment Casting Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Investment Casting Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Investment Casting Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Investment Casting Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Investment Casting Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Investment Casting Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Investment Casting Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Investment Casting Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Investment Casting Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Investment Casting Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Investment Casting Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Investment Casting Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Investment Casting Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Investment Casting Business

7.1 Alcoa

7.1.1 Alcoa Investment Casting Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Investment Casting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Alcoa Investment Casting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Precision Castparts

7.2.1 Precision Castparts Investment Casting Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Investment Casting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Precision Castparts Investment Casting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 CIREX

7.3.1 CIREX Investment Casting Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Investment Casting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 CIREX Investment Casting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Zollern

7.4.1 Zollern Investment Casting Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Investment Casting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Zollern Investment Casting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Milwaukee Precision Casting

7.5.1 Milwaukee Precision Casting Investment Casting Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Investment Casting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Milwaukee Precision Casting Investment Casting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 MetalTek

7.6.1 MetalTek Investment Casting Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Investment Casting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 MetalTek Investment Casting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 RLM Industries

7.7.1 RLM Industries Investment Casting Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Investment Casting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 RLM Industries Investment Casting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Impro

7.8.1 Impro Investment Casting Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Investment Casting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Impro Investment Casting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Dongying Giayoung

7.9.1 Dongying Giayoung Investment Casting Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Investment Casting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Dongying Giayoung Investment Casting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Dongfeng

7.10.1 Dongfeng Investment Casting Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Investment Casting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Dongfeng Investment Casting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Ningbo Wanguan

7.12 Taizhou Xinyu

7.13 Jiwei

8 Investment Casting Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Investment Casting Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Investment Casting

8.4 Investment Casting Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Investment Casting Distributors List

9.3 Investment Casting Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Investment Casting Market Forecast

11.1 Global Investment Casting Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Investment Casting Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Investment Casting Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Investment Casting Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Investment Casting Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Investment Casting Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Investment Casting Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Investment Casting Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Investment Casting Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Investment Casting Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Investment Casting Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Investment Casting Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Investment Casting Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Investment Casting Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Investment Casting Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Investment Casting Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

