Global Kiosk Printer Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024

Kiosk Printer is like a station which can print something such as receipts, tickets etc.

Scope of the Report:

The Kiosk Printer industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and Japan. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Zebra and Honeywell have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to Japan, SATO has become as a global leader. In Germany, Cab leads the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Guangdong and Shandong province.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. In 2015, the North America takes the market share of 40 %, followed by EU with 34%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 8.3%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.

The international leading companies such as Brother who prefer setting up factories directly into aimed market, and taking own sales department to expand market. The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

Companies in developing countries such as China, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business. They can act as exports at the same time, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry. As they do not have that much international brand influence, their product quality is not good enough when comparing with leading companies, however, they have price advantage. They like to expand their market share in developing countries and low-end international market.

In the Kiosk Printer market, there still has a distinct feature that the import and export rate of this industry is not high caused by the fact that many international manufactures expand their business through building factories or investments.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. Although China domestic companies have price advantage, the application is narrow to some extent due to the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Kiosk Printer will increase.

The worldwide market for Kiosk Printer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 2930 million US$ in 2024, from 2300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Kiosk Printer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Star Micronics

Hengstler GmbH

Microcom Corporation

Bematech International

Epson

Boca Systems

Custom Spa

Nippon

Zebra

FUJITSU

Pyramid Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Receipt Printers

Ticket Printers

Journal Printers

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Banking

Transportation

Retail

Hospitals

Restaurant

Hotel

Others

