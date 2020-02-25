Global Lamps Market 2019-2026: Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and More

The new research from Global QYResearch on Lamps Online Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global lamps market is highly fragmented with numerous companies launching their products of varying sizes.

The global lamps market may be termed mature and stagnant, however new product innovations may boost the growth of the market.

The global Lamps market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Lamps volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lamps market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

General Electric

Siemens

Royal Philips Electronics

OSRAM Light

Toshiba Corporation

Chicago Miniature Lighting

EiKO Limited

Deposition Sciences

EYE Lighting International

Fiat SpA

Hamamatsu Photonics

Hella KGaA Hueck & Company

Iwasaki Electric Company Limited

LCD Lighting

JKL Components Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fluorescent

High Intensity Discharge

Incandescent

Halogen

Segment by Application

Buildings

Consumer Products

Motor Vehicles

Outdoor Lighting

Table of Contents

Executive Summary



1 Lamps Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Lamps

1.2 Lamps Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Lamps Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Fluorescent

1.2.3 High Intensity Discharge

1.2.4 Incandescent

1.2.5 Halogen

1.3 Lamps Segment by Application

1.3.1 Lamps Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Buildings

1.3.3 Consumer Products

1.3.4 Motor Vehicles

1.3.5 Outdoor Lighting

1.3 Global Lamps Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Lamps Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Lamps Market Size

1.4.1 Global Lamps Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Lamps Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Lamps Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Lamps Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Lamps Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Lamps Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Lamps Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Lamps Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Lamps Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Lamps Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Lamps Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Lamps Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Lamps Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Lamps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Lamps Production

3.4.1 North America Lamps Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Lamps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Lamps Production

3.5.1 Europe Lamps Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Lamps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Lamps Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Lamps Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Lamps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Lamps Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Lamps Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Lamps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Lamps Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Lamps Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Lamps Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Lamps Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Lamps Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Lamps Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Lamps Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Lamps Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Lamps Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Lamps Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Lamps Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Lamps Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Lamps Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Lamps Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Lamps Business

7.1 General Electric

7.1.1 General Electric Lamps Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Lamps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 General Electric Lamps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Siemens

7.2.1 Siemens Lamps Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Lamps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Siemens Lamps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Royal Philips Electronics

7.3.1 Royal Philips Electronics Lamps Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Lamps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Royal Philips Electronics Lamps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 OSRAM Light

7.4.1 OSRAM Light Lamps Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Lamps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 OSRAM Light Lamps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Toshiba Corporation

7.5.1 Toshiba Corporation Lamps Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Lamps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Toshiba Corporation Lamps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Chicago Miniature Lighting

7.6.1 Chicago Miniature Lighting Lamps Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Lamps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Chicago Miniature Lighting Lamps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 EiKO Limited

7.7.1 EiKO Limited Lamps Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Lamps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 EiKO Limited Lamps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Deposition Sciences

7.8.1 Deposition Sciences Lamps Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Lamps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Deposition Sciences Lamps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 EYE Lighting International

7.9.1 EYE Lighting International Lamps Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Lamps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 EYE Lighting International Lamps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Fiat SpA

7.10.1 Fiat SpA Lamps Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Lamps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Fiat SpA Lamps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Hamamatsu Photonics

7.12 Hella KGaA Hueck & Company

7.13 Iwasaki Electric Company Limited

7.14 LCD Lighting

7.15 JKL Components Corporation

8 Lamps Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Lamps Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Lamps

8.4 Lamps Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Lamps Distributors List

9.3 Lamps Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Lamps Market Forecast

11.1 Global Lamps Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Lamps Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Lamps Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Lamps Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Lamps Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Lamps Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Lamps Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Lamps Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Lamps Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Lamps Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Lamps Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Lamps Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Lamps Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Lamps Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Lamps Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Lamps Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

