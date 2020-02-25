Global Loratadine Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Loratadine market is valued at 140 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 150 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Loratadine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Loratadine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Merck Group

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Morepen

Ultratech India Limited

Vasudha Pharma Chem

Hetero Drugs Ltd

Mylan

Changzhou Yabang

Shaanxi Hanjiang

Inke, S.A.

Argon Drugs

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

USP Standards Grade

EP Standards Grade

Pharmaceutical Standards Grade

Others

Segment by Application

Loratadine Tablet

Loratadine Capsules

Loratadine Syrup

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Loratadine Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Loratadine

1.2 Loratadine Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Loratadine Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 USP Standards Grade

1.2.3 EP Standards Grade

1.2.4 Pharmaceutical Standards Grade

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Loratadine Segment by Application

1.3.1 Loratadine Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Loratadine Tablet

1.3.3 Loratadine Capsules

1.3.4 Loratadine Syrup

1.3.5 Others

1.3 Global Loratadine Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Loratadine Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Loratadine Market Size

1.4.1 Global Loratadine Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Loratadine Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Loratadine Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Loratadine Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Loratadine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Loratadine Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Loratadine Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Loratadine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Loratadine Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Loratadine Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Loratadine Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Loratadine Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Loratadine Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Loratadine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Loratadine Production

3.4.1 North America Loratadine Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Loratadine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Loratadine Production

3.5.1 Europe Loratadine Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Loratadine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Loratadine Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Loratadine Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Loratadine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Loratadine Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Loratadine Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Loratadine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Loratadine Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Loratadine Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Loratadine Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Loratadine Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Loratadine Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Loratadine Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Loratadine Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Loratadine Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Loratadine Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Loratadine Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Loratadine Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Loratadine Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Loratadine Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Loratadine Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Loratadine Business

7.1 Merck Group

7.1.1 Merck Group Loratadine Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Loratadine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Merck Group Loratadine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Cadila Pharmaceuticals

7.2.1 Cadila Pharmaceuticals Loratadine Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Loratadine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Cadila Pharmaceuticals Loratadine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Morepen

7.3.1 Morepen Loratadine Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Loratadine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Morepen Loratadine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Ultratech India Limited

7.4.1 Ultratech India Limited Loratadine Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Loratadine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Ultratech India Limited Loratadine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Vasudha Pharma Chem

7.5.1 Vasudha Pharma Chem Loratadine Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Loratadine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Vasudha Pharma Chem Loratadine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Hetero Drugs Ltd

7.6.1 Hetero Drugs Ltd Loratadine Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Loratadine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Hetero Drugs Ltd Loratadine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Mylan

7.7.1 Mylan Loratadine Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Loratadine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Mylan Loratadine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Changzhou Yabang

7.8.1 Changzhou Yabang Loratadine Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Loratadine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Changzhou Yabang Loratadine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Shaanxi Hanjiang

7.9.1 Shaanxi Hanjiang Loratadine Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Loratadine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Shaanxi Hanjiang Loratadine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Inke, S.A.

7.10.1 Inke, S.A. Loratadine Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Loratadine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Inke, S.A. Loratadine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Argon Drugs

8 Loratadine Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Loratadine Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Loratadine

8.4 Loratadine Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Loratadine Distributors List

9.3 Loratadine Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Loratadine Market Forecast

11.1 Global Loratadine Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Loratadine Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Loratadine Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Loratadine Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Loratadine Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Loratadine Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Loratadine Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Loratadine Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Loratadine Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Loratadine Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Loratadine Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Loratadine Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Loratadine Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Loratadine Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Loratadine Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Loratadine Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.

