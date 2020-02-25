Global Loratadine Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation
The Global Loratadine market is valued at 140 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 150 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Loratadine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Loratadine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Download Sample Report Copy From Here: http://globalqyresearch.com/download-sample/583619
The following manufacturers are covered:
Merck Group
Cadila Pharmaceuticals
Morepen
Ultratech India Limited
Vasudha Pharma Chem
Hetero Drugs Ltd
Mylan
Changzhou Yabang
Shaanxi Hanjiang
Inke, S.A.
Argon Drugs
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
USP Standards Grade
EP Standards Grade
Pharmaceutical Standards Grade
Others
Segment by Application
Loratadine Tablet
Loratadine Capsules
Loratadine Syrup
Others
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Loratadine Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Loratadine
1.2 Loratadine Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Loratadine Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 USP Standards Grade
1.2.3 EP Standards Grade
1.2.4 Pharmaceutical Standards Grade
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Loratadine Segment by Application
1.3.1 Loratadine Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Loratadine Tablet
1.3.3 Loratadine Capsules
1.3.4 Loratadine Syrup
1.3.5 Others
1.3 Global Loratadine Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Loratadine Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Loratadine Market Size
1.4.1 Global Loratadine Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Loratadine Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Loratadine Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Loratadine Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Loratadine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Loratadine Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Loratadine Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Loratadine Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Loratadine Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Loratadine Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Loratadine Production Market Share by Regions
3.1 Global Loratadine Production Market Share by Regions
3.2 Global Loratadine Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
3.3 Global Loratadine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.4 North America Loratadine Production
3.4.1 North America Loratadine Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.4.2 North America Loratadine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.5 Europe Loratadine Production
3.5.1 Europe Loratadine Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.5.2 Europe Loratadine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.6 China Loratadine Production (2014-2019)
3.6.1 China Loratadine Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.6.2 China Loratadine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.7 Japan Loratadine Production (2014-2019)
3.7.1 Japan Loratadine Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.7.2 Japan Loratadine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
4 Global Loratadine Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global Loratadine Consumption by Regions
4.2 North America Loratadine Consumption (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Loratadine Consumption (2014-2019)
4.4 China Loratadine Consumption (2014-2019)
4.5 Japan Loratadine Consumption (2014-2019)
5 Global Loratadine Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Loratadine Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.2 Global Loratadine Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.3 Global Loratadine Price by Type (2014-2019)
5.4 Global Loratadine Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)
6 Global Loratadine Market Analysis by Applications
6.1 Global Loratadine Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
6.2 Global Loratadine Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Loratadine Business
7.1 Merck Group
7.1.1 Merck Group Loratadine Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Loratadine Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Merck Group Loratadine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Cadila Pharmaceuticals
7.2.1 Cadila Pharmaceuticals Loratadine Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Loratadine Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Cadila Pharmaceuticals Loratadine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Morepen
7.3.1 Morepen Loratadine Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Loratadine Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Morepen Loratadine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Ultratech India Limited
7.4.1 Ultratech India Limited Loratadine Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Loratadine Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Ultratech India Limited Loratadine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Vasudha Pharma Chem
7.5.1 Vasudha Pharma Chem Loratadine Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Loratadine Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Vasudha Pharma Chem Loratadine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Hetero Drugs Ltd
7.6.1 Hetero Drugs Ltd Loratadine Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Loratadine Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Hetero Drugs Ltd Loratadine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 Mylan
7.7.1 Mylan Loratadine Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Loratadine Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 Mylan Loratadine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 Changzhou Yabang
7.8.1 Changzhou Yabang Loratadine Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Loratadine Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 Changzhou Yabang Loratadine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 Shaanxi Hanjiang
7.9.1 Shaanxi Hanjiang Loratadine Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Loratadine Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 Shaanxi Hanjiang Loratadine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 Inke, S.A.
7.10.1 Inke, S.A. Loratadine Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 Loratadine Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 Inke, S.A. Loratadine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.11 Argon Drugs
8 Loratadine Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Loratadine Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Loratadine
8.4 Loratadine Industrial Chain Analysis
9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.1.1 Direct Marketing
9.1.2 Indirect Marketing
9.2 Loratadine Distributors List
9.3 Loratadine Customers
10 Market Dynamics
10.1 Market Trends
10.2 Opportunities
10.3 Market Drivers
10.4 Challenges
10.5 Influence Factors
11 Global Loratadine Market Forecast
11.1 Global Loratadine Production, Revenue Forecast
11.1.1 Global Loratadine Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Global Loratadine Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.3 Global Loratadine Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2 Global Loratadine Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.2.1 North America Loratadine Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.2 Europe Loratadine Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.3 China Loratadine Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.4 Japan Loratadine Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3 Global Loratadine Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.3.1 North America Loratadine Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.2 Europe Loratadine Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.3 China Loratadine Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.4 Japan Loratadine Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.4 Global Loratadine Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
11.5 Global Loratadine Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
13 Methodology and Data Source
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Author List
13.4 Disclaimer
The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.
Buy Now This Premium Report: http://globalqyresearch.com/checkout-form/0/583619
About Us
Global QYResearch is the one spot destination for all your research needs. Global QYResearch holds the repository of quality research reports from numerous publishers across the globe. Our inventory of research reports caters to various industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. With the complete information about the publishers and the industries they cater to for developing market research reports, we help our clients in making purchase decision by understanding their requirements and suggesting best possible collection matching their needs.
Contact Us:
Unit 1, 26 Cleveland Road, South Woodford, London,
E182AN, United Kingdom
Call: +44 20 3286 1546