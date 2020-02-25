Global Next Generation Military Power Supply Market: New Business Opportunities & Investment Research Report 2019-2025

The latest report on “Next Generation Military Power Supply Market (Type – Programmable, and Non-programmable; Component – Hardware, Software, and System Type; End-Use – Aerial, Naval, and Land): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global next-generation military power supply market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The next-generation military power supply is capable of ensuring long cycles of use with minimal maintenance. The Military sector requires highly reliable power supply systems with characteristics such as durability, reliability, and ruggedness. Rapid technological changes in the power industry stimulate the growth of next-generation military power supply market.

The rising adoption of next-generation power supply in the military sector owing to its features such as the ability to perform seamlessly will augment the growth of next-generation military power supply market. The increasing need to protect sensitive data from downtime issues and grid power instability are one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, commercial off-the-shelf products provide an alternative to enterprises that need to purchase equipment rather than engineering items with specifications. The significant adoption of commercial off-the-shelf technology stimulates the expansion of the market. In the U.S. military, mil-COTS power supplies offer an alternative to application-specific machines and artillery.

Additionally, strict legislation regarding air pollution control promotes demand for fuel-efficient military aerial vehicles. On the flip side, lack of stability in next-generation memory solutions hampers the market growth. Moreover, the growing adoption of universal memory devices creates novel opportunities for the growth of the next generation military power supply market.

North America is expected to have a dominant share in the global next-generation military power supply market. The rising adoption of military power supply technology in the U.S. contributes to the growth of next-generation military power supply market in North America. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow in the next generation military power supply market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region is attributed to the increasing technological innovations in developing countries in the region. Europe has fruitful growth opportunities in the global next-generation military power supply market. The adoption of technological advances in the military sector of Europe led to the growth of next-generation military power supply market in Europe.

Segment Covered

The report on the global next-generation military power supply market covers segments such as type, component, and end-use. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include programmable, and non-programmable. On the basis of components, the sub-markets include hardware, software, and system type. On the basis of end use, the sub-markets include aerial, naval, and land.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Intel Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Adesto Technologies Corp., International Business Machines Corporation, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Everspin Technologies, Rambus Inc., Spin Memory, Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., and other companies.

