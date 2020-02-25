Global Non-Thermal Processing Market: Future Forecast Indicates Impressive Growth Rate | Key Players -Bosch, Emerson, Bühler, Hiperbaric España, Avure Technologies, Chic Freshertech, Elea Technology, Pulsemaster, Nordion, Gray*Star, Dukane, Symbios Technologies

The Global Non-Thermal Processing Market is expected to reach USD 1611.68 billion by 2025, from USD 826.88 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The conventionally used thermal food processing technologies may lead to changes in product characteristics such as flavor, color, texture, or nutritional value due to the application of heat. Whereas, non-thermal food processing technologies help retain these characteristics in the food products with minimal or no changes to the product profile. This factor makes it advantageous to use non-thermal processing technologies over thermal technologies for processing food.

Data Bridge Market Reports recently published a detailed market research study focused on the “Non-Thermal Processing Market” across the global, regional and country level. The report provides 360° analysis of “Non-Thermal Processing Market” from view of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries. The research report analyses and provides the historical data along with current performance of the global PP Pipe industry, and estimates the future trend of Non-Thermal Processing on the basis of this detailed study. The study shares “Non-Thermal Processing” performance both in terms of volume and revenue.

11 Company Profiles

Bosch

Emerson

Bühler

Hiperbaric España

Avure Technologies

Chic Freshertech

Elea Technology

Pulsemaster

Nordion

Gray*Star

Dukane

Symbios Technologies

CHIC Foods Co. Ltd.

Avure Technologies

Hiperbaric

Hormel Foods Corporation

Hain Celestial Group and American Pasteurization Company and many more.

Market Segmentation:

The global non-thermal processing market is segmented based on high pressure processing (HPP), pulsed electric field (PEF), irradiation, ultrasonic, cold plasma and others. The high pressure processing (HPP) is further sub segmented into by orientation type, by vessel volume, by end user. Ultrasonic segment is further sub segmented into frequency range.

Based on food product, the global non-thermal processing market is segmented into meat & seafood, fruits & vegetables, beverages and others.

the global non-thermal processing market is segmented into meat & seafood, fruits & vegetables, beverages and others. On the basis of temperature type, the global non-thermal processing market is classified into chilled and frozen.

of temperature type, the global non-thermal processing market is classified into chilled and frozen. On the basis of function , the global non-thermal processing market is classified into quality assurance, microbial inactivation, cutting, emulsification & homogenization, cleaning and others. The microbial inactivation is further sub segmented into compression through high pressure, high intensity pulsed electric fields, irradiation, acoustic cavitation and other techniques.

, the global non-thermal processing market is classified into quality assurance, microbial inactivation, cutting, emulsification & homogenization, cleaning and others. The microbial inactivation is further sub segmented into compression through high pressure, high intensity pulsed electric fields, irradiation, acoustic cavitation and other techniques. Based on geography, the global non-thermal processing market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

