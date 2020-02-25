Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market Competitive Business Strategies, Latest Trends and Key Player are Associated British Foods plc, Cargill, Dupont, Hilmar Ingredients, IMCD, Ingredion Incorporated, Meggle, Innophos, JRS Pharma, Kerry

This comprehensive Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The Nutraceutical Excipients Market research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Worldwide Market Analysis of nutraceutical excipients market

The global nutraceutical excipients market is expected to reach USD 5.35 billion by 2025, from USD 2.97 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.63% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market, By Functionality (Binders, Fillers & Diluents, Disintegrants, Coating Agents, Flavoring Agents, Lubricants And Others), By Form (Dry, Liquid), By End Product(Probiotics, Prebiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, Vitamins, Minerals, Omega-3 Fatty Acids And Others), By Geography (APAC, Europe, Middle East, Africa, North America & South America)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Top Competitors of Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market are

ABF,

Ingredion,

Meggle,

Innophos,

JRS Pharma,

Kerry,

DuPont,

Roquette Frères,

amway,

Cargill,

Dupont,

Hilmar Ingredients,

IMCD,

Nutri-Force Nutrition,

NutraMarks, Inc

Sensient

Major Market Drivers & Market Restraint: Nutraceutical Excipients Market

Rising need for structured processes and documentation

Growing demand for nutraceuticals and protein-rich dietary foods

Advances in nanotechnology imparting new functions to excipients

Declining R&D investments.

Market Segmentation: Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market

The global nutraceutical excipients market is segmented based on functionality, forms and end products.

Based on functionality, the global nutraceutical excipients market is segmented into

binders,

fillers & diluents,

disintegrants,

coating agents,

flavoring agents,

lubricants and others functionalities.

On the basis of form, the global nutraceutical excipients market is segmented into

dry and liquid form.

On the basis of end product, the global nutraceutical excipients market is segmented into

probiotics,

prebiotics,

proteins & amino acids,

vitamins,

minerals,

omega-3 fatty acids and other products.

Based on geography, the global nutraceutical excipients market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and,

Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others. Competitive Analysis

The global nutraceutical excipients market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of nutraceutical excipients market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

