Global Photo Printing Kiosk Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024

Photo Printing Kiosk is an interactive kiosk found in many drugstores, discount stores, and grocery stores. Photo Printing Kiosks have a number of different features, but most offer the convenience of submitting photos to be printed, or for resizing or enlarging photos. A Photo Printing Kiosk offers speed and convenience, but often at a slightly higher price than printing photos at home or online.

Photo Printing Kiosk is an interactive kiosk which allows users to print pictures from their digital images. With rapid growth in digital cameras and camera phones, the photo industry has not remained the same as it was about 10 years ago. Today people are shooting pictures at a frantic pace and they have more photos to print in a month than what they used to do in 2 to 3 years. Naturally, this has propelled the demand for self-service kiosks where customers can get the print outs quickly at affordable prices.

The Photo Printing Kiosk market is growing fast since its appearance. Global market volume of Photo Printing Kiosk is mostly related to downstream demand. The appeal of the Picture Kiosk is universal. Almost everyone takes pictures, and more people are using their smartphones and tablets for their pictures than ever before. Photo Printing Kiosks aren’t just for pharmacies anymore. Historically, many of these units have been placed in pharmacies and drug stores. However, the size of the pie is growing and we are seeing a much wider interest are occurring in non-traditional locations like electronic stores, college bookstores, UPS-type shipping centers, gift shops, grocery and convenience stores, hospitals, scrapbook stores, tourist attractions and hotel lobbies.

The market concentration status is not so high or now. Vast of small players are participating in the market. But it is the big brands that impacting the development of this market in recent years, and major players in this market are Kodak, Mitsubishi, Dai Nippon Printing (DNP), FUJIFILM and HiTi, Laxton.

For the coming period, Global consumption of Photo Printing Kiosk will show upward tendency further, consumption is expected to be about 1924.80 million USD in 2022. More players are coming into this market and make a difference in this market, like HP.

Despite the presence of competition and brand effect problems, due to the awareness of end-users and their demand for high end products, investors are still optimistic about this area. There will be more new investors entering into this industry in the future. The manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, and brand establishment.

The worldwide market for Photo Printing Kiosk is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the next five years, will reach 2030 million US$ in 2024, from 1500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Photo Printing Kiosk in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kodak

Mitsubishi

Dai Nippon Printing (DNP)

FUJIFILM

HiTi

Laxton

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Mini Photo Kiosk

Photo Kiosk Stand

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Drug Stores

Grocery and Convenience Stores

Electronic and Phone Stores

Others

