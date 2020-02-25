Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Polyetherimide (PEI) market is valued at 320 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 430 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polyetherimide (PEI) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyetherimide (PEI) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SABIC

RTP

Ensinger

Mitsui Chemicals

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Unreinforced

Reinforced

Segment by Application

Electronics

Automotive

Medical

Tableware/Catering

Aircraft

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyetherimide (PEI)

1.2 Polyetherimide (PEI) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Unreinforced

1.2.3 Reinforced

1.3 Polyetherimide (PEI) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Polyetherimide (PEI) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Electronics

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Medical

1.3.5 Tableware/Catering

1.3.6 Aircraft

1.3.7 Others

1.3 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Size

1.4.1 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Polyetherimide (PEI) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Polyetherimide (PEI) Production

3.4.1 North America Polyetherimide (PEI) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Polyetherimide (PEI) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Polyetherimide (PEI) Production

3.5.1 Europe Polyetherimide (PEI) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Polyetherimide (PEI) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Polyetherimide (PEI) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Polyetherimide (PEI) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Polyetherimide (PEI) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Polyetherimide (PEI) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Polyetherimide (PEI) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Polyetherimide (PEI) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Polyetherimide (PEI) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Polyetherimide (PEI) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Polyetherimide (PEI) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Polyetherimide (PEI) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polyetherimide (PEI) Business

7.1 SABIC

7.1.1 SABIC Polyetherimide (PEI) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Polyetherimide (PEI) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 SABIC Polyetherimide (PEI) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 RTP

7.2.1 RTP Polyetherimide (PEI) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Polyetherimide (PEI) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 RTP Polyetherimide (PEI) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Ensinger

7.3.1 Ensinger Polyetherimide (PEI) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Polyetherimide (PEI) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Ensinger Polyetherimide (PEI) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Mitsui Chemicals

7.4.1 Mitsui Chemicals Polyetherimide (PEI) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Polyetherimide (PEI) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Mitsui Chemicals Polyetherimide (PEI) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Polyetherimide (PEI) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Polyetherimide (PEI) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polyetherimide (PEI)

8.4 Polyetherimide (PEI) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Polyetherimide (PEI) Distributors List

9.3 Polyetherimide (PEI) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Forecast

11.1 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Polyetherimide (PEI) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Polyetherimide (PEI) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Polyetherimide (PEI) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Polyetherimide (PEI) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Polyetherimide (PEI) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Polyetherimide (PEI) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Polyetherimide (PEI) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Polyetherimide (PEI) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

